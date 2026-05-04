Wekiva AFJROTC changes command, presents 23 awards

The Wekiva High School AFJROTC program announced new student leaders at its Friday night change of command ceremony.

“In the United States military, the passing of the unit colors represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander,” said master of ceremonies Cadet Erika Fernandez-Garcia. “The ceremony reaffirms the chain of command, preserves the heritage of the unit and strengthens the bond between leaders and those who are privileged to serve.”

This year, Cadet Col. Hector Ortiz-Rivera passed the standard to Cadet Col. Taaliyah Rivers.

Photo by Sarah Merly Commander Taaliyah Rivers shares her pride in Wekiva High School’s JROTC program.

“I want to say I’m beyond proud,” Rivers said. “Words cannot explain the growth, determination and dedication all of my cadets have accomplished throughout the school year, especially my leadership team, putting in extra work into our program not just for themselves, but for the future of Wekiva ROTC.”

Rivers said that, prior to joining the JROTC program, she lacked “self-control,” “accountability,” and little “respect for others and myself.”

“My first instructor, Major [Jimmy] Livingston was my first step in my mindset change,” she said. “He pulled me aside one day while playing my D1 game, kickball. His phrase to me, ‘You are the first African American young lady to put in so much effort into our Raiders program.’ And from that day, Major Livingston lit a fire in me that no water, no challenge, nobody can burn out.”

Rivers said Stewart continued Livingston’s legacy in her life, letting her know “how much power and integrity I bring to the table and how much I can deliver, adding more fuel to my fire.” She said she hopes to spread the “fire” to her new leadership team, which includes deputy commander Cadet Colonel Aidan Caraballo, executive officer Cadet Staff Sergeant Erika Fernandez-Garcia, and senior enlisted advisor chief Fernando Alvarez.

Photo by Sarah Merly Outgoing commander Cadet Col. Hector Ortiz-Rivera reflects on his journey in the JROTC program at Wekiva High School.

Ortiz-Rivera said he was proud to “leave this place better than I found it” and hopes for the new leadership to “surpass us.”

“One of the things I’ll carry with me the most from these four years is watching new cadets grow, watching new cadets walk into the program quiet, unsure, and sometimes uncomfortable, and slowly coming out of their shell, seeing them build friendships, find confidence, and turn into leaders right in front of us. That’s what I’m most proud of leaving behind — not just a stronger unit, but people who found themselves here, cadets who became friends, leaders, and something more than they were when they first walked in.”

After the change of command, Fernandez-Garcia announced the year’s 22 award winners, listed below:

Superior Performance Ribbon for Top Academic Achievement Aerospace Science 1 — Cadet Theo Pelaelo Aerospace Science 2 — Cadet Fernando Alvarez Herrera Aerospace Science 3 — Cadet Trinity Parker Aerospace Science 4 — Cadet Mya Walker



Military Officers Association of America Award: Cadet Taaliyah M. Rivers

Veterans of Foreign Wars Award: Cadet Fernando Alvarez

Tuskegee Airmen Award: Cadet Jamal A. Washington

American Legion Scholastic Award: Cadet Tarin Griffith

American Legion General Military Excellence Award: Cadet Aidan A. Caraballo

Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Cadet Emily Garcia

National Society United States Daughters 1812 Award: Cadet Isabella M. Wedgewood

Military Order of the Purple Heart Award: Cadet Hector Ortiz-Rivera

Sons of the American Revolution Award: Cadet Sebastian A. Gallego

Air Force Sergeants Association Award: Cadet Isabella G. Robinson

Retired Enlisted Association Award: Cadet Jayla K. Martinez

Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award: Cadet Emily D. Carrasquillo

Scottish Rite Award: Cadet Erika Y. Fernandez-Garcia

National Sojourners Award: Cadet Maherlande Cadet

Daedalian Award: Cadet Mya I. Walker

American Veterans Award: Cadet Anthony C. Darwin

Reserve Officer Association Award: Cadet Brianna P. Helms

Military Order of the World Wars Award: Cadet Pacience Powell

Air Force Association Award: Cadet Trinity I. Parker

United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence Cadet Diav’lo Fleming Cadet Brianna Helms



United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award Cadet Anthony Darwin Cadet Taaliyah Rivers



United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award Cadet Tarin Griffith Cadet Noe Martinez



This school year, Wekiva’s JROTC program has hosted an Air Force simulator, launched Military Recruitment Day, and most recently performed at an Orlando Magic playoff game. Next year’s plans include two FAA-certified flight simulators and an appearance at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to senior instructor and retired Col. Scott Stewart.