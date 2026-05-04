Wekiva AFJROTC changes command, presents 23 awards

Photo by Sarah Merly
Key Points
- Cadet Col. Hector Ortiz-Rivera passed command of Wekiva High School's JROTC to Cadet Col. Taaliyah Rivers at the recent ceremony.
- Cadet Taaliyah Rivers credited Major Jimmy Livingston and retired Col. Scott Stewart for inspiring her leadership growth.
- Wekiva JROTC presented 22 awards this year and plans to add two FAA-certified flight simulators in the next school year.
The Wekiva High School AFJROTC program announced new student leaders at its Friday night change of command ceremony.
“In the United States military, the passing of the unit colors represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander,” said master of ceremonies Cadet Erika Fernandez-Garcia. “The ceremony reaffirms the chain of command, preserves the heritage of the unit and strengthens the bond between leaders and those who are privileged to serve.”
This year, Cadet Col. Hector Ortiz-Rivera passed the standard to Cadet Col. Taaliyah Rivers.
“I want to say I’m beyond proud,” Rivers said. “Words cannot explain the growth, determination and dedication all of my cadets have accomplished throughout the school year, especially my leadership team, putting in extra work into our program not just for themselves, but for the future of Wekiva ROTC.”
Rivers said that, prior to joining the JROTC program, she lacked “self-control,” “accountability,” and little “respect for others and myself.”
“My first instructor, Major [Jimmy] Livingston was my first step in my mindset change,” she said. “He pulled me aside one day while playing my D1 game, kickball. His phrase to me, ‘You are the first African American young lady to put in so much effort into our Raiders program.’ And from that day, Major Livingston lit a fire in me that no water, no challenge, nobody can burn out.”
Rivers said Stewart continued Livingston’s legacy in her life, letting her know “how much power and integrity I bring to the table and how much I can deliver, adding more fuel to my fire.” She said she hopes to spread the “fire” to her new leadership team, which includes deputy commander Cadet Colonel Aidan Caraballo, executive officer Cadet Staff Sergeant Erika Fernandez-Garcia, and senior enlisted advisor chief Fernando Alvarez.
Ortiz-Rivera said he was proud to “leave this place better than I found it” and hopes for the new leadership to “surpass us.”
“One of the things I’ll carry with me the most from these four years is watching new cadets grow, watching new cadets walk into the program quiet, unsure, and sometimes uncomfortable, and slowly coming out of their shell, seeing them build friendships, find confidence, and turn into leaders right in front of us. That’s what I’m most proud of leaving behind — not just a stronger unit, but people who found themselves here, cadets who became friends, leaders, and something more than they were when they first walked in.”
After the change of command, Fernandez-Garcia announced the year’s 22 award winners, listed below:
- Superior Performance Ribbon for Top Academic Achievement
- Aerospace Science 1 — Cadet Theo Pelaelo
- Aerospace Science 2 — Cadet Fernando Alvarez Herrera
- Aerospace Science 3 — Cadet Trinity Parker
- Aerospace Science 4 — Cadet Mya Walker
- Military Officers Association of America Award: Cadet Taaliyah M. Rivers
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Award: Cadet Fernando Alvarez
- Tuskegee Airmen Award: Cadet Jamal A. Washington
- American Legion Scholastic Award: Cadet Tarin Griffith
- American Legion General Military Excellence Award: Cadet Aidan A. Caraballo
- Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Cadet Emily Garcia
- National Society United States Daughters 1812 Award: Cadet Isabella M. Wedgewood
- Military Order of the Purple Heart Award: Cadet Hector Ortiz-Rivera
- Sons of the American Revolution Award: Cadet Sebastian A. Gallego
- Air Force Sergeants Association Award: Cadet Isabella G. Robinson
- Retired Enlisted Association Award: Cadet Jayla K. Martinez
- Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award: Cadet Emily D. Carrasquillo
- Scottish Rite Award: Cadet Erika Y. Fernandez-Garcia
- National Sojourners Award: Cadet Maherlande Cadet
- Daedalian Award: Cadet Mya I. Walker
- American Veterans Award: Cadet Anthony C. Darwin
- Reserve Officer Association Award: Cadet Brianna P. Helms
- Military Order of the World Wars Award: Cadet Pacience Powell
- Air Force Association Award: Cadet Trinity I. Parker
- United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence
- Cadet Diav’lo Fleming
- Cadet Brianna Helms
- United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award
- Cadet Anthony Darwin
- Cadet Taaliyah Rivers
- United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
- Cadet Tarin Griffith
- Cadet Noe Martinez
This school year, Wekiva’s JROTC program has hosted an Air Force simulator, launched Military Recruitment Day, and most recently performed at an Orlando Magic playoff game. Next year’s plans include two FAA-certified flight simulators and an appearance at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to senior instructor and retired Col. Scott Stewart.