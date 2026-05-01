Wekiva softball season comes to an end

The Wekiva softball team ended its season with some promise, closing out the year at 3-14 after a district semifinal loss to South Lake.

The Lady Mustangs entered the postseason coming off one of their strongest offensive performances of the year, a 16-1 win over Jones to wrap up the regular season. Wekiva tallied 10 hits in the victory, showcasing the potential that flashed throughout the season.

Alajah Kimber led the way in that game, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Arianna Garcia contributed both in the circle and at the plate. Garcia allowed just one hit and struck out five, while also recording two hits, three runs scored and an RBI offensively.

Tasha Colas added two hits, a run and an RBI to round out the winning effort.

But the momentum did not carry into the postseason.

Wekiva faced South Lake in the district semifinal and fell 15-0 in four innings, bringing the season to a close.

Despite the result, the season featured several individual bright spots that point toward future growth for the program.

Garcia emerged as one of the team’s most consistent contributors, leading Wekiva with nine hits and eight RBIs while serving as the primary pitcher. She recorded 52 strikeouts in the circle, providing stability throughout the season.

Makenzy McIntosh also played a main part offensively, leading the team with 11 runs scored while posting a .500 slugging percentage. Her ability to generate extra-base production helped spark the Mustangs’ offense through the season.

Kyla Florestil added to the lineup’s production with a team-best .528 on-base percentage, consistently finding ways to get on base and create opportunities.

While the overall record reflects a challenging season, the Lady Mustangs showed signs of development. After a core of young players gained experience and stepped into larger roles, Wekiva will look to build on those individuals as the program continues to grow.