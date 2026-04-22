Wekiva shines at district track meet

The Wekiva track and field team delivered a strong showing Tuesday afternoon at the Class 4A District 2 meet, highlighted by multiple top 3 finishes and a growing list of regional qualifiers.

Competing against nine schools, the Mustangs’ girls team scored 106 points to finish third overall, while the boys placed fifth. They had standout performances across sprints, relays and field events.

Leading the way for Wekiva was sophomore Te’Ariel Harley, who turned in one of the most dominant performances of the meet.

Kimbilly Esteril runs up the long jump lane, places top 8 in long jump and top 5 in the high jump

Harley captured first place in both hurdle events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.74 seconds — a commanding 1.65 seconds ahead of second place — and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.39, finishing more than three seconds clear of the field. She is ranked among the top athletes in the district and Class 4A and holds the school record in both hurdle events.

Wekiva’s sprinters also delivered across multiple events.

Senior Soriah Hicks, the school record holder in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, placed second in each event, running 12.44 in the 100 and 25.00 in the 200. Freshman Akira Wise followed closely behind, finishing third in both races with times of 12.66 and 25.33, respectively.

The Mustangs’ depth showed in those events as well, with junior Nevaeh Medley and sophomore Da’Navia Patterson scoring points in the 100-meter dash, and Medley and Senior Xia Scott placing among the top six in the 200.

The Mustangs also saw strong performances in the 400-meter dash.

Scott placed third out of 26 runners in the girls race with a time of 59.31, while Tamea Foster and Patterson added points with fifth- and seventh-place finishes. Sophomore Khai Orr placed sixth in the boys 400, clocking in at 50.38.

Junior Bakary Manley emerged as one of the meet’s top performers.

Tamea Foster prepares to full send a jump after her full sprint up the lane

Manley captured first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.07, then followed it up with another victory in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 22.05. Teammate Jakarri Bellamy Jr. added to the strong showing, placing seventh in the 100 (11.42) and second in the 200 (22.53).

Wekiva’s relay teams continued their season-long success.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team of Wise, Harley, Medley and Hicks remained unbeaten, winning the event in 47.09. The group, which finished second in the state last season, has not lost a race this year and will enter regionals as a top contender.

The boys 4×100 relay team of Dominique Walker, Khai Orr, Manley and Bellamy Jr. also took first place, finishing in 42.08.

In the 4×400 relays, the girls team of Hicks, Medley, Ceebreya Hicks and Wise added another district title with a winning time of 3:57.82, while the boys team of Stevenson Delice, Manley, Walker and Orr placed fifth in 3:33.22.

Wekiva also picked up valuable points in the field events.

In the girls long jump, junior Tamea Foster and sophomore Da’Navia Patterson placed third and fourth out of 22 competitors with jumps of 5.31 meters and 5.09 meters.

Kimbilly Esteral leaps forward on a long jump attempt, finishes top 8

On the boys side, senior Kimbilly Esteril contributed with an eighth-place finish in the long jump (6.46 meters) and a fifth-place mark in the high jump (1.72 meters). Junior Ya’Terrius Jackson placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 34.20 meters, while Khyly Jones finished seventh for the girls at 24.78 meters.

Besides the girls relay teams, four athletes secured automatic bids. Hicks, Harley, Manley and Bellamy Jr. all qualified. Wise and a couple other athletes are in strong position to qualify as final regional spots are determined.

The Class 4A regional meet will take place on May 2.