Wekiva students shine at Kia Center 

At center court inside the Kia Center, four Wekiva High School cadets stood perfectly still — locked in position, flags raised — as the National Anthem echoed through the building.

In a moment months in the making but executed in just minutes, Wekiva’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (AFJROTC) Color Guard delivered everything they have trained for under the brightest lights.

Not one misstep. Not one sway. Not one break in form.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva AFJROTC stands in unison backstage of the Kia Center

In front of a sellout crowd of 18,846 fans — and millions more watching nationally — Cadet 2nd Lt. William Warren, Senior Airman Pacience Powell, Major Tarin Griffith and Major Emily Garcia represented their school, the Air Force, and their community Saturday with a flawless presentation of the colors before Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

For Retired Col. Scott Stewart, the performance was about far more than just execution.

“Professionalism — by the kids understanding that this is bigger than themselves,” Stewart said. “They understood the importance of representing the Air Force, Wekiva High School, Orange County Public Schools. They understood what we were doing on national television. So they did such a great job, and because of them, we were invited to come back for our third time.”

After receiving the invitation earlier in the week, the group rushed into preparation mode — refining movements, tightening spacing and ensuring every detail met the highest standard. With only a short window to prepare, the margin for error felt even smaller.

Moments before taking the floor, Stewart admitted the weight of the moment was heavy.

“I’m nervous — and I’m not even doing it,” he said. “I can only imagine what the kids are feeling. The whole world is watching you. Our program, as we’re trying to build it, could succeed from here or could respectfully fail from here. But I picked four excellent students, and they are going to do well.”

Wekiva color guard awaits the National Anthem prior to game 3 of the Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons playoff series

They did more than that.

As they marched out of the Magic tunnel and onto the court, the cadets moved in perfect sync. The flags remained steady as the anthem sang, unaffected by the energy and bright lights.

For the cadets, the moment was both overwhelming and unforgettable.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Garcia said. “But I’m glad that I had the opportunity. In previous years, I probably wouldn’t have been as active as I am now, so I’m very, very glad.”

Senior Cadet Colonel Hector Ortiz, watching the moment unfold, understood just how rare the opportunity was.

“It’s a very special moment,” Ortiz said. “I’m a big Orlando Magic fan, and for them to come and reach out to us — for us to help them with this big responsibility — it’s a warm feeling. Coming from a small school in Apopka and being able to do this on such a big stage, it means a lot.”

For Warren, who carried the American flag at center court, the experience was unlike anything he had encountered before.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva color guard marches out before the National Anthem

“For a moment of spotlight like that, there’s nothing you can compare it to,” Warren said. “Not a lot of kids get opportunities to get out in front of millions of people and show who they are and their experience with ROTC.”

Warren also pointed to the preparation behind the performance.

“I’m extremely proud of my team,” he said. “We spent the past week — not even a full week since we were notified — practicing as much as we could. We kept working, and it showed today. How we practiced and performed was excellence.”

The moment also reflected the growth of the program under Stewart’s leadership, as Wekiva continues to build its presence beyond campus.

“If he wasn’t here, I don’t think we would have gotten this far,” Warren added. “He’s pushed our program to excel more than ever.”

The performance set the floor for a great game and afternoon at the Kia Center.

the Orlando Magic fed off the crowd and delivered a 113-105 win over the Detroit Pistons, taking a 2-1 series lead over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Desmond Bane knocked down seven three-pointers — a franchise playoff record — while Paolo Banchero finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, sealing the win with a late three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

But before the final buzzer, before the highlights and celebrations, the first impression and highlight of the day belonged to Wekiva.