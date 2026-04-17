OP-ED: Events showcase best of OCPS

Last weekend was another beautiful example of how lucky we are to live in this community.

Both of our high schools hosted events for the community to enjoy. First was the third-annual Orange Blossom Jazz Festival hosted by the Apopka High School Band at the Apopka Amphitheater.

The event ran for two days — on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11. The event showcased the finest middle school, high school, collegiate and community jazz ensembles during the two full days. This included not only our Apopka schools, but schools from areas throughout Central Florida, as well as UCF, Full Sail University, Seminole State College and the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

The ensembles featured fantastic jazz performances for the community to enjoy, but performers also received in-person clinics from an esteemed adjudication panel. The event was an opportunity for students to highlight all they have accomplished throughout the year and for the community to enjoy great jazz music.

This festival was supported by the city of Apopka and numerous Apopka High School volunteers and band parents. What a great opportunity for students to be a part of such a fun community event.

Also on Saturday, April 11, Wekiva High School hosted the third-annual CommUnity Celebration, which was a vibrant and lively school spirit event bringing Lakeville Elementary, Piedmont Lakes Middle and Wekiva High students and families together for a day of fun.

This event started as a way to bring our younger students into the local high school to showcase all the opportunities available in the high schools and for families to access community resources, but most of all to come together for a fun day.

It has grown into a robust event, filling the gymnasium with local resources in the community and from OCPS for families. The entire courtyard was filled with yummy treats from local vendors as well as arts and crafts for kids, animals from FFA and bounce houses.

I have been a sponsor of this event since it began, along with City Commissioner Nick Nesta, who sponsors a free hot dog meal for everyone who attends.

As I reflect on these two events, I was struck by the numerous school staff who worked so hard to bring these events to life.

They don’t get paid for showing up on the weekend or for the hours of preparation to make these events happen. They do it because they see the value of bringing our community together for the benefit of our children.

I want to thank each and every one of them who gave their free time to make these events happen. It was a great day throughout our community that showcased our local public schools.