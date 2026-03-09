Wekiva High to host Military Recruitment Day on March 23

Wekiva High School is scheduled to host representatives from the United States Navy, Marines, and Army branches for Military Recruitment Day on March 23.

“We have over 200 jobs in the military, and I don’t think people realize that,” said Wekiva High School JROTC instructor and event organizer Scott Stewart.

Military Recruitment Day will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wekiva High School parking lot and gym. According to the recruitment day webpage, the event will include the Navy’s Strike Group simulator, equipment displays and physical challenge activities from the Marines, and esports experiences and a physical training station from the Army.

According to the United States Navy Memorial website, the Strike Group simulator includes seven modules, featuring an underwater construction challenge, a flight simulator and a demonstration about life on a submarine. Stewart said the Army’s esports experience will provide a similar immersive opportunity.

“It’s not necessarily to stress the game, but to show the technology the army is using on the battlefield,” Stewart said.

Although he firmly believes in the military’s employment opportunities, Stewart hopes the event’s technological experiences reach beyond exposing students to a variety of military jobs. He believes they could also help students understand how the U.S. executes its current military operation in the Middle East.

“If you look at what’s happened in Iran, and you step back, and you pull back away from the pieces of equipment and think about what’s driving those pieces of equipment, it’s satellites,” Stewart said. “It’s computer knowledge. It’s cybersecurity, keeping ourselves safe. I’dsay probably 75% of the stuff that’s happening in Iran right now is driven by your computer/AI world.”

Stewart’s first recruitment event of the school year occurred last October, when the Air Force brought a four-part simulator to Wekiva’s parking lot. Stewart said 358 students experienced the simulator that day, 83 of whom showed strong interest in joining the Air Force.

Sarah Merly Wekiva High School JROTC cadet Isabella Robinson completes an aerial refueling virtual reality simulation at last October’s recruiting event.

“They told me it is the best set of numbers they have ever gotten for a one-day event,” Stewart wrote in an Oct. 27, 2025, email.

Stewart said his goal for next year is to bring recruiters from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines in one event and have the recruitment day continue at least annually.

“I keep telling everybody it’s bigger than Wekiva,” Stewart said. “I want this to be for the area. This is why I like it in the parking lot — you don’t have to go through security. Anybody there can come through and take a look.”