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Lake Apopka Natural Gas awards $3K scholarships to 4 local seniors

Sarah Merly

May 20, 2026 | 1:34 pm
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Dekarius Carswell receives his scholarship certificate.
Dekarius Carswell receives his scholarship certificate.

Courtesy of Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Key Points

  • Lake Apopka Natural Gas District awarded 10 scholarships of $3,000 each to high school students in west Orange and south Lake counties.
  • Four scholarships were granted to Apopka seniors Alexander Rodriguez, Jayden Safford, Brian Antoine, and Dekarius Carswell this year.
  • The scholarships support students pursuing trade or technical education in accredited in-state two-year colleges or trade schools.

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) awarded 10 $3,000 scholarships to high school students in west Orange and south Lake counties, with four given to Apopka seniors. 

“It is incredibly rewarding to see this initiative come to life, and I am proud to recognize these students,” said LANGD CEO Brent Haywood in a Tuesday press release. 

The Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, in a $10,000 partnership with Florida Energy Pipeline Association, recognized high school seniors who aim to pursue technical or trade education at accredited two-year colleges or trade schools in-state.  

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Apopka High School students Alexander Rodriguez and Jayden Safford and Wekiva High School students Brian Antoine and Dekarius Carswell all received LANGD scholarships this year. 

“Receiving this scholarship from the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District means so much to me,” Carswell said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Thank you for believing in my future and helping me take the next step toward my goals. Your support inspires me to work harder and give back to my community.” 

LANGD provides natural gas energy services to Orange County and Lake County clients.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C., where she served as the layout editor for her school newspaper. In her spare time, Sarah loves serving her local church, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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