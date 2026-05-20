Lake Apopka Natural Gas awards $3K scholarships to 4 local seniors

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) awarded 10 $3,000 scholarships to high school students in west Orange and south Lake counties, with four given to Apopka seniors.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see this initiative come to life, and I am proud to recognize these students,” said LANGD CEO Brent Haywood in a Tuesday press release.

The Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, in a $10,000 partnership with Florida Energy Pipeline Association, recognized high school seniors who aim to pursue technical or trade education at accredited two-year colleges or trade schools in-state.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Apopka High School students Alexander Rodriguez and Jayden Safford and Wekiva High School students Brian Antoine and Dekarius Carswell all received LANGD scholarships this year.

“Receiving this scholarship from the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District means so much to me,” Carswell said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Thank you for believing in my future and helping me take the next step toward my goals. Your support inspires me to work harder and give back to my community.”

LANGD provides natural gas energy services to Orange County and Lake County clients.