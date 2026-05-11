2 Apopka track athletes compete in state meet 

Apopka track and field sent two athletes to compete against Florida’s best Saturday at the FHSAA Class 4A State Championships at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville.

Mandy Zheng sprints forward to complete the first high jump

Senior Mandy Zheng represented the Blue Darters in the girls high jump, while sophomore Jillian Davis competed in the 800-meter run after a breakout season.

Zheng opened her competition by successfully clearing 1.47 meters after passing the mark on her second jump. She later cleared 1.52 meters on her first attempt, keeping herself in contention against a deep field of competitors.

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The senior’s day came to an end at 1.57 meters, where she narrowly missed on three attempts, finishing tied for 13th overall in the state.

Zheng advanced to the state meet after placing fourth at the regional championships, continuing a strong senior season in the high jump for Apopka.

Davis, meanwhile, capped off an impressive sophomore campaign in the girls 800-meter run.

Jillian Davis hangs toward the front half of the pack at the 400m split in the 800m run

After winning a district championship and later finishing fourth at regionals with a time of 2:17.82, Davis earned one of the final qualifying spots for the state meet and entered Saturday as one of the younger runners in the field.

“I found out later that night,” Davis said about qualifying for states. “I wasn’t really expecting to make it because I know the top two made it, and I was fourth place, but I was really excited to make it.”

Davis said qualifying after missing the state meet a year ago made the moment even more rewarding.

“I didn’t make it last year, so making it this year definitely made me feel better about my season,” she said. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she said, “but I know that if I made it here, I can do well and that I belong.”

Jillian Davis running hard through the final meters of the 800m run

Running alongside elite competition that included a competitor from Lake Brantley in her lane grouping, Davis opened aggressively.

At the 400-meter split, she clocked a strong 1:04.63 — one of the top seven split times in the race — keeping herself in contention through the opening half.

She ultimately crossed the finish line in 2:15.12, placing 11th overall in the state while improving both her district and regional times.