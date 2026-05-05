Apopka, Wekiva high schools announce 2026 Super Scholars

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) has released its list of this year’s Super Scholars from the district’s high schools, including 88 from Apopka.

“More than 1,000 of our outstanding seniors have been accepted into the nation’s top 1% of colleges, universities, historically Black colleges and universities or received appointments to U.S. Service Academies — an incredible achievement worth celebrating,” OCPS said in an April 28 Facebook post.

Apopka High School named 62 seniors Super Scholars, representing 11 higher education institutions total. Senior Ashley Mays was accepted into the most qualifying schools, including Florida A&M University (FAMU), Howard University, Spelman College and University of Florida. FAMU accepted the most Super Scholars from Apopka with 40 students.

“I am proud of our Super Scholars for the class of 2026!” said Apopka principal Lyle Heinz in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “This year’s Super Scholars from Apopka High School have demonstrated exceptional academic rigor and resilience, securing spots at some of the most competitive institutions in the country. These students accomplished this while many of them were active on our campus with clubs, athletics, and volunteering.

This year’s Apopka Super Scholars are comprised of the following students:

Ava Aby (University of Florida)

Hallie Acree (Ohio State University)

Xavier Bell (Florida A&M University)

Fredly Bertil (University of Florida)

Nickayla Blake (Florida A&M University)

Kori Brown (Florida A&M University)

Shandi Brown (Florida A&M University, Howard University, Tuskegee University)

Victoria Bylinska (University of Florida)

Aaliyah Chambers (Florida A&M University)

Ley Chery (University of Florida)

Kimani Clarke (University of Florida)

Hieu-Nhan Dang (University of Florida)

Ava Dennis (Tuskegee University)

Samuel Diaz Barrios (Florida A&M University)

Lyric Downer (Florida A&M University)

Theodore Duclos (Florida A&M University)

Keyon Eutsey (Florida A&M University)

Bianca Eyesan (Florida A&M University)

Dilon Falloon (University of Florida)

Riley Ford (University of Florida)

Kiara Griffin (Florida A&M University)

Kiasia Griffin (Florida A&M University)

Ty Griffin (Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University)

Amari Harris (Florida A&M University)

Judah Harvey (Florida A&M University)

Amaris Henderson (Florida A&M University, Howard University)

Abigail Henry (Howard University)

Daylen Hilliman (University of Florida)

Tyler Issman (University of Florida)

Trenton Jean (Florida A&M University)

Mikayla Lawson (Boston College, Florida A&M University)

Noah Lettsome (Florida A&M University)

Mackenzie Mack (Florida A&M University)

Ariana Mahavir (Amherst College)

Ashley Mays (Florida A&M University, Howard University, Spelman College, University of Florida)

Riana McCook (Florida A&M University)

Jayden Negron (Florida A&M University)

Cyan Nisbett (Florida A&M University, Howard University)

Yareli Orozco (Florida A&M University)

Carlos Paez (Florida A&M University)

Chase Parker (Florida A&M University)

Yameliz Perez Santos (Florida A&M University)

Shania Pierre (Florida A&M University)

Amyah Pinto (Florida A&M University)

Sophia Powell (University of Florida)

Elyse Pringle (Florida A&M University)

Heather Rice (Rutgers University – New Brunswick, University of Chicago, University of Florida)

Aiden Richardson (Florida A&M University)

Jalicia Ross (Florida A&M University)

Cierra Saintfort (Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University)

Brett Sellers (University of Florida)

Andrea Sifontes (University of Florida)

Lachlan Sinclair-Hall (University of Florida)

Makayla Smith (Florida A&M University)

Taylor Smith (University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill)

Mackillian Topinka (University of Florida)

Kathy Tran (University of Florida)

Colton Truley (Florida A&M University)

Kendall Walker (Florida A&M University)

Anna Williams (Florida A&M University)

Kelby Williams (Florida A&M University)

Myles Wilson (Florida A&M University)

“This group truly represents Apopka High School and the four words on our crest: Truth, Honor, Loyalty, and Pride!” Heinz said. “Congratulations to them all!”

Wekiva High School named 26 seniors Super Scholars, with FAMU accepting the most Wekiva seniors with 21. The Super Scholars represented seven total institutions of higher education.

Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Wekiva High School Super Scholars celebrate with confetti.

Students Christopher Desima and Daniel Idowu were both accepted into three qualifying schools. Desima’s collegiate career options include Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University and University of Florida, while Idowu’s include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Florida. Idowu is the only senior from either high school to be accepted into the former two universities, and he has received a $40,000 scholarship from the Amazon Future Engineer program.

“At Wekiva High School, being a Super Scholar is about far more than just a high GPA; it is a testament to a relentless pursuit of excellence. These students represent the pinnacle of our academic community, distinguishing themselves through an extraordinary blend of unwavering dedication and rigorous discipline,” said Wekiva principal Anthony Russell in a statement to the Chief. “We are incredibly proud of their hard work and the brilliant future they are building for themselves and our community.”

This year’s Wekiva Super Scholars include the following students:

Victoria Allen (Florida A&M University)

Jayla Brooks (Florida A&M University)

Isaiah Brown (Florida A&M University)

Kylean Canes (Florida A&M University)

Gabriela Delphin (Florida A&M University)

Christopher Desima (Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University, University of Florida)

Andy Do (University of Florida)

Diane Edouard (Florida A&M University)

Zariah Edwards (Florida A&M University)

A’Nese Heard (Tuskegee University)

Daniel Idowu (Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Florida)

Lincia Joseph (Florida A&M University)

Briana Louis (Emory College, Florida A&M University, University of Rochester)

Gabrielle McCarthy (Florida A&M University)

Modupeoluwa Mobayo (Florida A&M University)

Ethan Monplaisir (Florida A&M University)

Jimmy Nguyen (Florida A&M University, University of Florida)

Gabrielle Powell (Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University)

Xia Scott (Florida A&M University)

Natalie Sterling (Florida A&M University)

Jamiyah Thomas (Tuskegee University)

Ashley Touze (Florida A&M University)

Kahlea Ulyssee (Florida A&M University)

Brakhia Upson (Florida A&M University)

Gabrielle Valentine (Florida A&M University)

Amayah Whittenburg (Florida A&M University)



“To reach this level of achievement, our scholars have made the difficult choices, choosing study over leisure, persistence over ease, and growth over stagnation,” Russell said. “However, what truly defines a Wekiva Super Scholar is their integrity. They lead by example, proving that true success is built on a foundation of great character, kindness, and a commitment to uplifting those around them.”

Apopka seniors will graduate at 8:30 a.m. on May 22 at the Kia Center, while Wekiva seniors will graduate at 8:30 a.m. on May 27 at Addition Financial Arena.