Gas District now accepting applications for scholarships, internships 

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) is now welcoming applications for its Skilled Trades Scholarship Program and paid summer internship opportunities, which are available to high school students in West Orange and South Lake counties.

The application deadline is March 31, and scholarship recipients will be notified by May 1.

LANGD will give up to $20,000 in total scholarships through the Skilled Trades Scholarship Program – up to $2,000 per graduating high school senior who intends to pursue technical or trade education at an accredited two-year college or trade school in the state.

One scholarship will be given to a student from each high school in West Orange and South Lake counties.

Scholarship money may go toward tuition, books, tools and other education-related expenses. Funds will be disbursed directly to the institution or recompensated with proof of expense.

The program is set up to help students who want to build hands-on careers that are integral in supporting local infrastructure, industry and community growth.

Qualified applicants must be a student at one of the following high schools: Apopka High School, Wekiva High School, Ocoee High School, Acceleration Academy West, West Orange High School, Olympia High School, Windermere High School, East Ridge High School, South Lake High School and Lake Minneola High School.

To qualify, applicants must be graduating high school seniors with at least a 2.5 GPA who would enroll in a trade or technical program. Application requirements include an online form, official transcript, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay outlining the applicant’s focus in the skilled trades and dedication to serving their community.

Paid summer internships

Besides scholarships, LANGD is also offering paid summer internships for local high school students who want to explore career opportunities in the energy industry.

Internship opportunities are available across different departments including engineering, operations and field services, accounting and finance, regulatory and safety compliance, utility billing and meter reading, GIS, customer service and public relations.

The internship program is set up during the summer so as not to conflict with school schedules and give students first-hand experience and exposure to vocations within a local public utility.

Students who want to participate in the internship program or who have questions may email hr@langd.org.

For over 60 years, LANGD has provided natural gas services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Orange and Lake counties.