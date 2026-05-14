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Teenager shot at Apopka mobile home park

The Apopka Chief

May 14, 2026 | 4:32 pm
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Rock Springs Mobile Home Park is located at 1820 Rock Springs Road.
Rock Springs Mobile Home Park is located at 1820 Rock Springs Road.

File photo

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy was shot at the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park in north Apopka on Wednesday and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
  • The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded with a heavy presence after 5 p.m. and found the boy in stable condition before hospital transport.
  • Detectives are investigating the shooting incident, and the mobile home park was the site of a prior fatal DUI crash last year.

Authorities are investigating a Wednesday shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in a north Apopka mobile home park.  

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday afternoon with a heavy presence of vehicles and deputies after 5 p.m. The back of a white SUV appeared to have had the back window shot out of it.  

“Our deputies responded to the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park regarding a shooting,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Upon arrival they located a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”  

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The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating the incident.  

“We have no further information to release at this time,” the statement said.  

Rock Springs Mobile Home Park is located at 1820 Rock Springs Road. Last year, a man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after he struck and killed a 6-year-old in the park.

— With reporting by Teresa Sargeant

Author

  • J.C. Derrick is publisher for The Apopka Chief. He spent 18 years covering sports, education, and politics in Texas and Washington, D.C., before joining The Apopka Chief in 2025. J.C. is a member of the Florida Press Association Board of Directors.

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