Teenager shot at Apopka mobile home park

Authorities are investigating a Wednesday shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in a north Apopka mobile home park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday afternoon with a heavy presence of vehicles and deputies after 5 p.m. The back of a white SUV appeared to have had the back window shot out of it.

“Our deputies responded to the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park regarding a shooting,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Upon arrival they located a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

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The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating the incident.

“We have no further information to release at this time,” the statement said.

Rock Springs Mobile Home Park is located at 1820 Rock Springs Road. Last year, a man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after he struck and killed a 6-year-old in the park.

— With reporting by Teresa Sargeant