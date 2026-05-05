Apopka schools may be liable for allegedly fraudulent funds  

Apopka schools received and fully spent tens of thousands of dollars in donations from a Central Florida businessman now facing federal fraud charges, according to records provided by Orange County Public Schools (OCPS).

Christopher Alexander Delgado, 34, has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his company, Goliath Ventures, which federal investigators allege operated as a Ponzi scheme involving at least $328 million in investor funds, according to a criminal complaint.

The charges are allegations, and Delgado is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. If convicted on all counts, Delgado faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

As the case moves forward – along with related bankruptcy proceedings involving Goliath Ventures – questions have emerged about charitable donations made across Central Florida, including those in Apopka.

An April 3 letter provided by OCPS to The Apopka Chief confirms that two Apopka campuses – Dream Lake Elementary and Apopka High School – received multiple donations from Goliath Ventures totaling more than $75,000. The correspondence is in response to an inquiry from attorneys involved in the case.

According to the letter, Dream Lake Elementary received a $25,000 donation on Feb. 10, 2025, that was directed to support the school’s Amazing Shake Club.

Apopka High School received three separate donations tied to its band and cheerleading trip to London for the city’s 2026 New Year’s Day parade. Those included a $25,000 donation paid directly to the school for the cheerleading team, along with two additional contributions – $25,000 and $1,000 – made through a fundraising platform supporting the trip.

“All funds donated by Goliath Ventures to the schools were spent, in full, in support of the school events which formed the bases for the donations,” the district stated in its letter to attorneys.

Attached to the OCPS correspondence were documents from Goliath Ventures, including a letter and donation receipts.

“I believe the skills taught by the Amazing Shake are essential for student success, and I’m happy to support your efforts,” Nadia Bringas wrote in the Feb. 7 letter from Goliath Ventures. “This $25,000 donation is to be used at your discretion to best meet the club’s needs.”

The donations align with broader reporting that documented Delgado’s philanthropic activity across Central Florida, which included contributions to youth programs, school activities and nonprofit organizations.

In 2022, Delgado campaigned unsuccessfully for the Orange County District 2 commission seat, finishing third behind Christine Moore and Sandra Fatmi-Hall.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, records tied to multiple charities – including those connected to OCPS – have been subpoenaed as part of the Goliath Ventures bankruptcy case, raising the possibility that some organizations could be asked to return funds.

According to statements cited in the Sentinel’s reporting on the case, funds tied to alleged Ponzi schemes can be subject to return for the benefit of victims.

Investigators say Delgado solicited investors through joint venture agreements promising consistent monthly returns from cryptocurrency strategies, while providing fabricated account updates that masked how funds were actually handled.

Authorities allege investor funds were diverted to high-value purchases, including multi-million-dollar residential properties and luxury vehicles, as well as large financial transfers that were inconsistent with the investment purposes described to clients.