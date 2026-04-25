Suspect, 19, arrested in East 13th Street shooting 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting reported Thursday morning on East 13th Street in south Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Zechariah Simmons, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, sheriff’s officials said in an update released Friday.

Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, to the 200 block of East 13th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

As of Friday, the victim was reported to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was released as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation remains active.