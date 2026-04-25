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Suspect, 19, arrested in East 13th Street shooting 

Teresa Sargeant

April 25, 2026 | 11:25 am
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Keith Zechariah Simmons 
Keith Zechariah Simmons 

Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office

Key Points

  • Keith Zechariah Simmons, 19, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in a shooting on E. 13th St. in Apopka.
  • Deputies responded on April 23 after a shooting left a man in his 50s critically injured before hospital transport.
  • The victim's condition improved to stable by April 24, and the investigation into the shooting remains active.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting reported Thursday morning on East 13th Street in south Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Keith Zechariah Simmons, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, sheriff’s officials said in an update released Friday.  

Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, to the 200 block of East 13th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

As of Friday, the victim was reported to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. 

No additional information was released as of Friday afternoon. 

The investigation remains active. 

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