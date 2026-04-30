Controversial call dooms Apopka in District Championship

A fast start for Apopka quickly unraveled into a night Apopka couldn’t recover from.

The Blue Darters jumped out to an early lead but fell to Lake Brantley, 16-4, in the Class 7A District 3 championship Wednesday night at home, as a chaotic first inning — highlighted by a controversial pitching violation — shifted momentum for good.

The loss marked the first for Apopka (20-5) since March 12, as the team’s 14-game winning streak came to an end. The Blue Darters are expected to receive a regional bid to the state playoffs, with seeding still to be determined.

Vinnie Cammarano Shylah Pino leads the championship game off with a single against Lake Brantley

In the top of the first, Shylah Pino reached on a single and stole second to fire up the team, and Taylor Smith followed with a base hit to move her to third. Riley Ford then lined a hit to left to bring Pino home, and Ava Gonzalez added a sacrifice bunt to score Smith, giving the Darters a quick 2-0 lead.

In the circle, Ava Millspaugh opened strong with a strikeout before allowing a double and a walk to put runners on. She appeared to settle back in with another strikeout — but that’s when the game took a turn.

An illegal pitch was called, with the umpire ruling that Millspaugh had improperly repositioned her foot after receiving the sign. The call — and subsequent explanations — created confusion in the moment and forced a mid-inning adjustment.

“I’m definitely gonna have to defer to looking that up because what the umpire told me seems contrary to what I believe,” head coach Mike MacWithey said. “I disagree with him, but what I believe doesn’t matter ‘cause he’s going to call what he believes. My understanding is different, but in that moment, there’s nothing you can do. Why are we in game 25 and now that comes up?”

Coach Mike MacWithey huddles the group through the pitching confusion in the first inning

The call was enforced again moments later, forcing Millspaugh to alter her mechanics mid-inning.

“Those were two different interpretations,” Millspaugh said. “One said once you bring your hands together you can’t move your feet, another said once you step on the mound you can’t move them at all. They gave three different answers, and it was so confusing. I’ve always pitched the same way.”

With the rhythm disrupted, Lake Brantley capitalized.

A shallow hit brought in a run, followed by a gap double that scored two more. The Patriots continued to string together hits, including multiple doubles, as the inning snowballed into a five-run surge. Two walks and another single added to the damage before Apopka finally escaped the inning trailing 7-2.

Vinnie Cammarano Ava Gonzalez lays down a sacrifice bloop bunt to score Taylor Smith from third

MacWithey didn’t hold back on the impact of the moment.

“My biggest comment is that the number one team in the state and the other highly ranked team in the state were in a district championship game, and the expectation would be that we shouldn’t have had the game fall into the empire’s hands. That moment played a huge part, it changed everything.”

Apopka showed resilience in the bottom half.

Alezia Hatcher sparked the offense with a solo home run to left-center, cutting the deficit to 7-3. Victoria Shaw later scored on a passed ball after reaching base, trimming the lead to 7-4.

But Lake Brantley responded again in the third.

A triple down the line drove in a run, followed by an RBI single to push the lead to 9-4. Apopka managed to limit further damage with a double play, but the gap continued to widen in the middle innings.

Vinnie Cammarano Taylor Smith crosses home plate after Ava Gonzalez sacrifice bunt in the district championship

The Patriots added two more runs in the fourth off a pair of doubles, stretching the lead to 11-4. Apopka cycled through pitchers, with Sydney Bartkin and Mia Aeschilman both seeing time in the circle, but Lake Brantley’s offense remained aggressive and consistent.

Apopka’s offense couldn’t generate the same late-game surge it had the night before.

Smith nearly delivered a momentum-shifting hit in the fifth, driving a ball deep to right field but it was caught at the warning track. Gonzalez later added a hard-hit lineout and the Darters were unable to generate a sustained rally.

Defensively, Apopka managed to hold off additional runs briefly. Aeschilman settled in late, recording a strikeout and inducing weak contact to get through an inning unscathed.

In the sixth, Lake Brantley loaded the bases with a mix of walks and hits before delivering the final blow — a grand slam to end the game via run rule at 16-4.

Vinnie Cammarano Shylah Pino fields a ground ball at shortstop and guns out the runner at first base

MacWithey credited Lake Brantley’s approach at the plate.

“They took healthy hacks at just about everything,” he said. “We threw the kitchen sink at them.”

While the result stings, Apopka showed flashes of its potential throughout the night, particularly early and in moments of response.

“We did score first, we did hit a home run,” MacWithey said. “Taylor did a phenomenal job behind the plate. She worked her tail off.”

Now, the focus shifts. Apopka is expected to be in contention for an at-large regional bid, though its exact seeding remains uncertain.