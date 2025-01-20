Man arrested for DUI manslaughter for fatal crash resulting in six year-old’s death

An Apopka man was arrested on charges that include DUI manslaughter for a fatal vehicular crash, which resulted in the death of a six-year-old Apopka boy who was riding a bicycle over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).



The crash occurred on Saturday, January 18, at around 4:43 p.m. on White Cloud Avenue and West Tahoe Street at the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park.

The driver of the 2003 Chevy Suburban, Francisco Rosillo Arriola, 53, of Apopka, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for the following charges: DUI manslaughter, DUI third violation, vehicular homicide, no driver’s license causing death, and running the stop sign.



According to the FHP report, the Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on White Cloud Avenue approaching West Tahoe Street. The bicyclist was traveling eastbound on West Tahoe Street approaching White Cloud Avenue.



The FHP report states that, according to a witness, the Chevy Suburban failed to stop at the posted stop sign. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the bicyclist. The driver was not injured and remained on scene. The bicyclist was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced deceased.

This crash remains under investigation.

