More rain needed as fall fishing season draws near

One more month to go… and fall will soon be here! I can hardly wait! I’m tired of the heat, and I’m lookin’ for some cooler weather…. preferably sooner rather than later! The fishin’ is still doin’ good to just okay in some areas. And, we still need more rain. We have been gettin’ some rain, but we need a whole lot more. Our lakes are shrinkin’ down, and we need to fill ’em up again. So, please keep them prayers a-comin’.

Last week over on Lake Fairview they had the Maitland Chain of Lakes bass tournament. Congrats to Justin and Rob on their win. They brought three bass to the scales that weighed in at 12.82 pounds. They also had Big Bass for the night that hit the scales at 7.67 pounds.

The bass fishin’ is still holdin’ steady on the Butler Chain. You should be able to catch 10 to 20 bass per trip. Try fishin’ the shoreline grass with topwater baits at first light. Once that ole sun gets up, you need to move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and the peppergrass throughout the chain. Most of these bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko type baits.

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Out on Johns Lake at the Wednesday Night Shootout, there were 13 boats that fished. Congrats to Kim Hebb and Jerry Spratt on their win. They had three bass that hit the scales at 8.40 pounds. The team of Gary Batchelor and Lou Gibbs caught the Biggest Bass of the night that weighed 3.90 pounds.

And, over on the Harris Chain, the bass fishin’ has slowed down some, but not too much. There have been some reports of a lot of activity back in the Kissimmee grass in shallow water early in the mornin’. You need to check it out. Try fishin’ a white chatter-bait and see if you can get a bite. Once the sun gets up you need to move to some deep water and fish the offshore grass and brush piles.

West Lake Toho is doin’ good for bass fishin’ if you get on the water at first light. Most of the bigger bass are bein’ caught on shiners, and you can catch a few bass on artificials such as plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ type baits. Remember… in seven weeks fall begins, and that will hopefully bring some cooler weather and some great speck fishin’!

They’re still catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers and bluegills in Lake Kissimmee. Some folks are getting’ their limits by 10 a.m. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on red worms and grass-shrimp.

The bass fishin’ down at the Headwaters Lake is still producin’ some nice bass. Lots of the guides are takin’ folks out, and doin’ real good on top-water baits early in the mornin’. Once the sun gets up, they’re throwin’ chatterbaits and plastic baits. If you can find some hydrilla patches, try flippin’ the heavy cover for a big bite.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Let’s go fishin’!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!