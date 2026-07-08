To catch bass, find a shady spot

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone had a great Independence Day with their family and friends on the day that some of us identify simply as the “4th of July!” We need to remember that Independence Day is a lot more important to each one of us than a few fireworks and a date on the calendar! We have paid dearly over the past 250 years to win… and keep… our independence and freedom from any other country that might want to take us over.

There were a lot of boats on the water over the weekend, and, hopefully, you got to do some fishin’. We did get some rain, but we need a whole lot more. Please pray for rain; our lakes and rivers need itbadly.

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The fishin’ is slowin down in some areas, but holdin’ steady in other parts of the state.

In general, Florida bass don’t like that ole sun when it gets up, so they head to deeper, cooler water or hide in the thick grass to avoid the sun. Any area you find that provides shade or cooler water, you should be able to find some bass hangin’ around. Docks are a good place to find bass because they provide shade and cooler water. So, if you’re fishin’ a lake and it has some docks on it, don’t go past thatdockwithout givin’ it a try. Try and cast as far back as you can and then work your bait back to the front of the dock. Not every dock will have bass under it, but if you can find that one dock that has bass under it, you might do real good.

John at Bitters B&T reports that a few folks are gettin’ out on Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup and they’re catchin’ some shellcrackers, most of ‘em on red worms.

The Wednesday Night Maitland group held their tournament on Lake Fairview last week. They only had six boats that fished that tournament. Congrats to the team of Noah/Denzel on their win. They had three bass that hit the scales at 10.95 pounds.

The bass fishin’ has slowed down a little in Johns Lake this past week. It only took 12.25 pounds to win the Wednesday Night Shootout. There were 15 boats that fished out there last week. Congrats to Dalton and Dana Ray on their win. They weighed-in three bass that hit the scales at 12.25 pounds. They also caught the biggest bass that night, and it weighed-in at 5.0 pounds.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain of Lakes is still doin’ good for numbers of bass. Folks are catchin’ some bass along the shoreline grass on topwater baits early in the mornin’. Once that ole sun gets up, you need to move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and peppergrass patches.

The bass fishin’ has also been good down on West Lake Toho. Folks are goin’ out on four-hour trips and catchin’ some nice bass early in the mornin’ on shiners.

They’re still catchin’ some shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee on red worms, as well.

Folks are catchin’ plenty of bass down at the Headwaters Lake, most of ‘em on topwater baits at first light. Once the sun gets up, they’recatchin’em on chatterbaits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope y’all get a chance to get on the water and catch some fish. See ya in a week!

Tip of the week: Shade and cooler water.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!