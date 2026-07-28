Buck Moon bodes well for weekend fishing

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a good week, and you’re gettin’ out on the water and catchin’ some fish!

We just had the full moon on Wednesday, July 29th, so the fishin’ should still be good this weekend. This July’s full moon is what they call the Buck Moon, and the reason it’s called the Buck Moon is because male deer (Bucks) grow new velvet-covered antlers around this time of the year. And when the new antlers appear they’re covered in a layer of velvety fur. This July’s full moon is also called the Thunder Moon or Hay Moon. Well, that’s my history lesson for this week, anyway.

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The bass fishin’ is holdin’ its own in most of the lakes in our area. The bass fishin’ on the Maitland Chain is doin’ pretty good, as well. My buddy Ken caught some nice bass last week right at dark-thirty on the new urchin baits. His biggest bass hit the scales at 4 pounds. The Maitland guys are still fishin’ Lake Fairview each Wednesday night. Last week they had 8 boats that fished and it took 15.62 pounds to win. Congrats to Dumas and John on their win. They also caught Big Bass for the night. Their Big Bass hit the scales at 7.82 pounds.

The bass fishin’ is still pretty good on the Butler Chain, as well. Most folks are catchin’ plenty of smaller bass along the shoreline grass early in the mornin’ hours. Once that ole sun gets up, you’ll have to move to deeper water and fish the offshore grass and the peppergrass patches throughout the chain. If you’d like to put in at R.D. Keene Park, the park opens at 6:30 a.m., and closes at 8 p.m. There are 49 places to park your boat and trailer. When the park hits capacity, the park will close and open back up after 2 p.m. No waiting and no drop-and-go will be allowed.

The bass fishin’ over on Johns Lake isn’t doin quite as good as it was. There were 21 boats that fished last week and it only took 10.75 pounds to win. Congrats to Gary Batchelor and Lou Gibbs on their win. They had Big Bass for the night that hit the scales at 3.70 pounds. So, you can see there’s a slight difference in weights at each of these tournaments.

As for the bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain, the Lake County Bass Anglers held their tournament last Sunday out of Venetian Gardens. Congrats to Tom Lee on his win. Tom brought 5 bass to the scales, and they weighed in at 11.26 pounds. Tom also had Big Bass of the day, which hit the scales at 6.76 pounds.

The shellcrackers are still bitin’ in Lake Kissimmee on red worms. Some folks are catchin’ their limit just about every day. The limit is fifty panfish per day here in Florida. So, if you want to get in on the action, get you a bucket of red worms and head on down to the lake and… catch some fish!

And, to wrap it up, the bass fishin’ on the Headwaters Lake is still doin’good… if you get on the water as early as possible.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to get on the water this week and, hopefully… you will catch some fish!

See y’all next week.

Tip of the week: Get on the water early!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!