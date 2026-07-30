Four days of fun at Apopka’s annual basketball camp 

Forty-eight campers between the ages of 7 and 13 took part in the annual Sam Alexis Basketball Camp, held Monday through Thursday at Apopka High School. The camp brought together current Blue Darter basketball players, former standout Rafi Betancourt and several longtime coaches to teach basketball fundamentals while continuing a tradition that has impacted generations of Apopka athletes.

Vinnie Cammarano Young camper takes a dribble pullup around a current Blue Darter.

Current varsity players stepped into coaching roles throughout the week, leading drills, offering instruction and encouraging campers during every station and game.

Campers were divided into two age groups, with younger participants competing in the NCAA Division and older campers playing in the NBA Division. Betancourt served as the commissioner for the NCAA Division. The format allowed players to compete against others their own age while building friendships and confidence throughout the week.

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Each morning began with ball-handling drills designed to sharpen fundamentals before campers lined up for one of the week’s most anticipated competitions. Three players raced simultaneously through a cone course stretching the length of the court, weaving basketballs up the court in a test of both speed and control. The three fastest times from each division earned a spot in Thursday’s championship round.

From there, players rotated through stations around each basket, working on finishing around the rim before moving into team free-throw competitions. Groups battled to become the first team to knock down 10 free throws, creating plenty of cheering and friendly competition as teammates celebrated every made shot.

Vinnie Cammarano Young camper runs through the dribble competition to try and reach the finals.

Campers later focused on midrange shooting from both baselines and the elbows before putting everything they had practiced into action during five-on-five league play.

The older NBA Division featured teams representing the Knicks, Spurs and Thunder, while younger campers competed on teams representing Florida, UConn and Michigan. Throughout each game, current Blue Darter players coached from the sidelines, offering encouragement, correcting mistakes and celebrating hustle plays just as enthusiastically as made baskets.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach John ‘Sarge’ Siers works with campers on shooting off the dribble.

Additional shooting competitions and open shootarounds filled the schedule before campers returned to live game action, keeping the gym buzzing from start to finish.

Head coach Scott Williams believes in the camp as more than just basketball, and hopes the week can build a positive mindset for their future.

“If I can affect one camper into thinking about choices and consequences, and applying their love for basketball into being more successful as a person.” Williams said. “We hope that they leave camp feeling that someone has filled into their lives and given into them, and that they feel seen and cared for.”

While campers spent the week improving their jump shots and ball handling, current Blue Darter players experienced the camp from an entirely different perspective.

Senior Alex Congdon remembers attending the same camp as a young player. Now, instead of standing in line waiting for instruction, he’s the one teaching the next generation.

Vinnie Cammarano Alex Congdon guards up and smiles with a young camper.

“It’s great because now I see it from both perspectives,” Congdon said. “I’ve been one of these kids at the camp, and I just try to be the best mentor I could be so that hopefully the kids feel as encouraged and loving to play basketball as I was when I had current players as coaches.”

For Congdon, creating an enjoyable experience matters just as much as teaching the game itself.

“Just having fun with people has been my favorite,” he said. “If you’re not having fun, then what’s the point of coming here? So having fun is the most important and the best part.”

Junior Jacques Evariste shared similar thoughts, saying one of the most rewarding aspects of the week was watching younger players develop while remembering his own experiences growing up around the game.

Vinnie Cammarano Jacques Evariste instructs young campers in a dribbling drill.

“Honestly, it’s good because helping out the younger kids and seeing stuff that we used to do when we were little is pretty cool,” Evariste said. “Everybody wants to be good. Helping the young get better is pretty fun too. The kids are competitive, they listen, and it’s a great experience all in all.”

That connection between generations has long been one of the camp’s defining characteristics. Young campers arrive hoping to learn basketball skills, but they also spend four days building relationships with the high school players they cheer for during the winter season.

For the Blue Darters, the opportunity to coach offers lessons of its own, challenging them to become leaders while giving back to the same community that once invested in them.

“It’s the secret sauce of what we do.” Williams said. “Our guys are just amazing with the kids, and our camp keeps kids coming year after year because of our players… They just do a remarkable job.”

Vinnie Cammarano Young camper dribbles around a current Blue Darter and drives to the hoop.

The camp concluded Thursday with championship competitions, league games and a special appearance by former Blue Darter standout Sam Alexis, whose basketball journey from Apopka to the collegiate and professional levels inspired the camp’s new name.

While playing hard and winning games brought excitement throughout the week, the camp’s lasting impact extended well beyond the scoreboard.

For four days, campers learned how to dribble faster, shoot more consistently and compete with confidence. Just as importantly, they learned those lessons from players who once stood in their shoes, continuing a tradition that has helped shape Apopka basketball for years.

Vinnie Cammarano Campers listen to Sam Alexis giving advice.

Vinnie Cammarano Campers and coaches get together for a funny photo with Sam Alexis for the Sam Alexis Basketball Camp.