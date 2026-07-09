Scott Williams prepares for his annual youth camp

For 12 summers in Apopka, boys basketball coach Scott Williams has challenged his players to do more than teach jump shots and layups.

The annual youth basketball camp has become a tradition not only because it develops young athletes, Williams said, but because it gives Blue Darter players an opportunity to invest in the next generation. That tradition continues July 27-30, as the program hosts the newly renamed Sam Alexis Basketball Camp at Apopka High School.

“It’s a chance for your players and your program to give back to the community,” Williams said.

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Williams first started the camp in 1989 while coaching at Eustis High School before bringing it to Apopka 12 years ago. Since then, the camp has grown into one of Central Florida’s longest-running youth basketball camps, with current Blue Darter players serving as coaches and mentors throughout the week.

Coach Scott Williams calls out an offensive play.

“They’re the ones that are hands-on with the kids every day,” Williams said. “They’re coaching them, doing the drills with them and investing in them. I think it’s always been the hidden value, the hidden gem of our camps, watching what it does for our players and how they really learn from that experience.”

The tradition has come full circle for several members of the Blue Darters’ current roster. Williams said Xavier Freeman, Colton Henson, Amar’e Wilson, Joab Angervil and Alex Congdon all attended the camp as children before eventually returning as counselors.

“They’ve been on that side of it,” Williams said. “Eventually they kind of grow up into being a coach one day, and that’s kind of cool.”

This year’s camp carries a new name in honor of former Blue Darter standout Sam Alexis. Williams said Alexis was the natural choice to have the camp bear his name because his journey reflects the camp’s mission.

Long before helping Florida win the 2025 NCAA championship and finishing his collegiate career at Indiana, Alexis was a young player whose development was shaped by coaches and mentors who invested in him.

Coach Scott Williams talks his boys through a first quarter break

“Sam is someone who is where he is because people invested in him,” Williams said. “From Earl Graham to Derek Miley to Lee Lopez, certainly to myself and our program, all the people that invested in Sam… Sam took advantage of learning and growing and becoming who he is from them.”

Williams said Alexis has never forgotten those who helped him reach the highest levels of college basketball.

“I can’t think of anybody better to exemplify the values of what we do with camp,” Williams said. “For him to make a choice to share some of that back with our program is something we certainly don’t take for granted. Not all guys are like that.”

Alexis’ sponsorship has done more than put his name on the camp. Williams said it allowed the program to lower registration from previous years, easing the cost for families while continuing to support Apopka basketball.

“There’s an immediate value give-back to the parents that want to have their kids here,” Williams said. “It’s just an amazing blessing to our program.”

Williams is also hopeful campers will have the opportunity to meet Alexis in person if his professional schedule allows.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters talk through the final timeout against East Ridge

“Sam before he left, said, ‘Coach, remind me when camp is, and I’ll try to be there,'” Williams said. “That again speaks to Sam’s character and the person he is.”

While campers will spend four days developing basketball fundamentals, Williams said his biggest goal reaches beyond the game.

Each day, campers leave with “basketball homework” to continue practicing at home, but Williams said he wants every child to leave knowing they mattered.

“We want every camper to feel like they were seen and that they were valued,” Williams said. “Whether they’re the worst player on their team or the best player on their team, we want them excited to wake up every morning and come back.”

Another longstanding part of camp is Williams’ annual “Len Bias speech,” which focuses on choices, accountability and pursuing big dreams.

“The most important part of camp to me is that speech,” Williams said. “It’s a message of choices and accountability, of dreaming big dreams and not settling short in life.”

Registration is about 60% full for the camp, which is limited to 60 participants. Boys and girls ages 8 to 13 will receive instruction from Apopka coaches and players, compete in games and contests, and receive a basketball and commemorative Sam Alexis camp T-shirt.

“We have a lot of fun with it,” Williams said. “We can’t wait for it to be here.”