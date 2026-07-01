Apopka’s Sam Alexis signs NBA Summer League deal 

Apopka high school alum Sam Alexis has reached another milestone in his basketball journey, signing an NBA Summer League contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2026 NBA Draft.

For Alexis, the opportunity is the latest accomplishment in a career built on perseverance. From playing junior varsity as an upperclassman at Apopka High School to winning a national championship at the University of Florida and setting a single-season field goal percentage record at Indiana University, the 6-foot-9 forward now has the chance to prove he belongs at basketball’s highest level.

Alexis said he received the call from his agent before the NBA Draft even began Wednesday night.

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“I was at home,” Alexis said. “My agent told me straight up, ‘You’re going to sign with OKC Summer League. That’s our best option right now, so you should take it.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we can take it.’ I was just at home chilling for real and got the call before the draft even started that they wanted me on the Summer League team.”

Alexis began his collegiate career at Chattanooga before transferring to Florida, where he played a key role on the Gators’ 2025 national championship team as part of one of the nation’s deepest frontcourts. He spent his final collegiate season as a power forward and center for Indiana, finishing with a school-record 68.7% field goal percentage, the highest single-season mark in program history.

Archived photo Sam Alexis attacks the rim in a matchup during his senior season at Apopka.

Despite the success at the college level, Alexis said the lessons he learned growing up in Apopka continue to shape his approach.

“Things that I carried from Apopka to college, it’s just facing adversity my whole life,” Alexis said. “I played JV as a junior, so just battling through tough times and never giving up on my dreams. I learned to just keep going and play as hard as I can.”

His former coach from Apopka High School, Scott Williams, believes his transformation is staggering and saw big things coming all along.

“Sam’s story is one of the most amazing you could ever imagine,” Williams said. “He took no shortcuts, making the decision that he was capable of outworking everyone and improving every single day.”

Williams mentioned that even as Sam transcends into a league that holds the best players in the world, he remains the same as always: humble, respectful, and a quality young man.

“His character revealed itself a long time ago and continues to shine even more than I already thought. I continue to believe that he is nowhere near his ceiling as a basketball player, so it will be exciting to watch him continue to improve and thrive with every opportunity he is presented.”

Only days after signing, Alexis is already in Oklahoma City preparing for Summer League competition. He said the adjustment has been fast-paced, with only a few weeks to learn a new system and build chemistry with teammates.

“Training has been going good so far,” Alexis said. “Just learning the new plays, the new system—it’s a lot. You get a lot thrown at you so quick because we only play with each other for 22 days. Just learning the system at a quick pace has been fun and a great experience.”

The Thunder’s Summer League roster includes players with NBA experience, giving Alexis an early opportunity to measure himself against professional talent.

“Right now I feel pretty prepared,” Alexis said. “Coming into these practices and showcasing that I belong—we’re playing against guys that have already played in the NBA. The fact that I’m able to compete at the highest level is showing me that I’m prepared and ready. I dedicated myself, and I feel like if I get an opportunity this Summer League, I’ll be able to showcase what I can do.”

Alexis enters Summer League with his playing time still to be determined. Oklahoma City’s first game is scheduled for Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he said he hopes to see the floor.

Regardless of how many minutes come his way, Alexis views the experience itself as another dream becoming reality.

“The most exciting thing is just the experience,” he said. “Playing in this Summer League is a dream come true. I’m just taking everything day by day.”

Looking back, Alexis has already accomplished goals that once seemed distant—earning a Division I scholarship, playing for Florida, winning a national championship and now earning an NBA opportunity. But he says his biggest dream is still ahead.

“My next dream is just playing in the NBA and having a long career—10 years in the NBA,” Alexis said. “I just want to be able to say I played in the NBA. I don’t want to settle for less or go overseas right away. I want to make this opportunity happen. I’ve accomplished most of my dreams and goals, which is crazy. If I can do those little things, I feel like I can pursue this big dream too.”

Alexis said he also hopes to return to Apopka later this month for Scott Williams’ youth basketball camp if his Summer League schedule allows, giving him another opportunity to give back to the community that helped shape his basketball journey.