America 250: The great history of sports in Apopka

As the United States of America celebrates our 250th anniversary of Independence, The Apopka Chief is taking a look back at the history of Apopka. The city has countless stories and individuals who have made their mark in American history since being founded in the 1840s.

For well over a century, sports have been woven into the identity of Apopka. Long before sold-out football stadiums, state championship trophies and professional athletes, generations of students gathered on simple fields and courts to compete for school pride. As the city grew from a small agricultural community into one of Central Florida’s fastest-growing cities, its athletic programs grew alongside it, establishing a tradition that continues today.

Apopka High School, founded in 1885, has become known for athletic excellence. While today’s Blue Darters field more than two dozen varsity sports, the school’s earliest teams laid the foundation for one of the state’s richest athletic traditions. Though the exact dates each sport was established have largely been lost to history, football, baseball and basketball have been staples of the school for generations, helping shape both the campus and the community.

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One of the first defining moments in Apopka athletics came in 1962 when legendary coach Joe Sterling guided the boy’s basketball team to the school’s first state championship. The victory marked the first state title in school history and established a standard that future generations of Blue Darters would chase. Sterling’s impact extended far beyond wins and losses. His influence on countless student-athletes earned him one of the school’s highest honors, with Apopka’s gymnasium bearing his name decades later.

As basketball built a championship tradition, football steadily became the heartbeat of the community. Friday nights evolved into community gatherings where generations of families packed the stands to cheer on the Blue Darters. That passion eventually developed into one of Florida’s premier football programs.

Courtesy of Rick Darlington Apopka football team wins 2014 state championship.

No individual is more closely connected to Apopka football than Coach Rick Darlington. During his tenure, the Blue Darters became one of the state’s most respected programs, winning state championships in 2001, 2012 and 2014 while appearing in three consecutive Class 8A state championship games. Darlington also guided the program to 20 consecutive playoff appearances, developing dozens of NCAA Division I athletes and building a culture that became nationally recognized.

His philosophy extended well beyond football. Darlington adopted the motto “Hoka Hey,” a Lakota phrase often interpreted as a call to give everything for those beside you. Under his leadership, players linked arms as they walked off the field together, emphasizing brotherhood, discipline and sacrifice. Those traditions remain part of Apopka football today and continue to influence generations of Blue Darters.

The success on the field produced some of the most recognizable names in football. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp emerged from Apopka before starring at the University of Miami and in the NFL. Running back Sammie Smith, defensive back Rogers Beckett and Super Bowl champion Brandon Meriweather all followed similar paths from Blue Darter football to the professional ranks. More recently, Apopka has continued producing elite talent through players like Trey Hendrickson and Super Bowl and College Football national champion Jalen Carter.

While football often commanded the spotlight, baseball developed a championship legacy of its own.

Archived photo Apopka Little League 2001 United States World Series Champions

Baseball was one of the first sports that established a team in Apopka. In the early 20th century, the first team came together and played at a field where the current City Hall now stands. In 1925, the field was relocated to Edwards Field, and a wooden stadium was built that attracted fans to watch the sport before they could see it on television.

Apopka’s baseball tradition reached national prominence in 2002 behind one of the greatest players the school has ever produced. Zack Greinke led the Blue Darters to a Florida state championship during his senior season while earning National Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Rather than attend college, Greinke entered professional baseball and went on to become one of the most accomplished pitchers of his generation. His career included multiple All-Star selections, a Cy Young Award and the honor of starting the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Greinke joined a growing list of baseball standouts with Apopka ties, including former Major League player Rod Brewer and racing legend Fireball Roberts, whose athletic roots also traced back to Apopka.

Just one year before Greinke’s state championship, another baseball team captured the attention of the entire country.

The 2001 Apopka Little League All-Stars advanced to the Little League World Series and eventually claimed the United States championship after controversy surrounded the New York team, whose star pitcher was ruled ineligible because he was older than league rules allowed. Apopka’s victory became national news and remains one of the city’s most memorable youth sports achievements.

Championship success wasn’t limited to football and baseball.

Apopka’s bowling program quietly assembled one of the state’s greatest dynasties during the 2010s. Between 2013 and 2016, the Blue Darters captured four consecutive state championships, cementing themselves among Florida’s elite programs. During that same era, standout bowler Petey Vergos rolled 58 perfect games and even appeared on NBC’s Today show, bringing national attention to a sport often overlooked.

As Apopka’s population continued growing, so did its schools.

In 2007, Wekiva High School opened to relieve overcrowding at Apopka High and neighboring schools, beginning a new chapter in the city’s athletic history. Rather than diminish Apopka’s athletic reputation, Wekiva expanded it by developing its own successful programs and producing future professional athletes, including Major League pitcher Logan Gilbert and NFL defensive players Renardo Green and Tyler Davis.

The Mustangs track and field team has produced multiple individual state titles, along with a long list of podium finishes. Both the boys and girls basketball teams have been inches away from state glory. In 2017, the boys were state runners-up after a tough loss in the finals. In 2020, the girls team also took second in the state.

Today, Apopka’s influence reaches far beyond Central Florida. Its alumni have competed in the NFL, Major League Baseball and college athletics at the highest level. State championship banners hang in the Joe Sterling gymnasium, and each new generation adds another chapter to a history that spans more than 140 years.

From Apopka’s groundbreaking basketball championship in 1962 to Rick Darlington’s football dynasty, Apopka has consistently proven that athletic excellence is part of its identity.