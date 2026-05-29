Family summer break activities on tap around Apopka 

Are you looking to create fond summer memories with your loved ones? Join your neighbors around Apopka for some family fun before school starts up again!

Regal Summer Movie Express

Grab your popcorn and hit the Regal Wekiva Riverwalk for $1 family movies this summer! This offer is available every Monday through Thursday from June 1 to August 13. See below for the full listing:

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

June 1-4: Sing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

June 8-11: Kung Fu Panda 4, David

June 15-18: KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event, The Wild Robot

June 22-25: The Bad Guys 2, The Garfield Movie

June 29-July 2: A Minecraft Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

July 6-9: Sonic the Hedgehog 3, How to Train Your Dragon

July 13-16: Scoob!

July 20-23: Animal Farm, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

July 27-30: Dog Man, Paddington in Peru

Aug. 3-6: Charlie the Wonderdog, Despicable Me 4

Aug. 10-13: The Sandlot, Muppet Treasure Island

All movies play at 11 a.m., and each attendee will receive either $3 off a Snack Pack or a cup of Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

Orange County Library System’s Summer at Your Library

Children eager to keep learning over their break can register for OCLS’ reading challenge beginning June 1 by picking up a tracker at any library location. Each child who reads for 20 minutes a day for 30 days may return the completed entry form for a chance to win a prize!

For an extra prize entry, children can complete bonus challenges, which include attending four library programs, events, or classes. Summer events at the North Orange Branch Library on E. Semoran Blvd. include a dry ice show, a comedy act, acrylic painting and more.

Additionally, OCLS offers the Local Wanderer initiative year-round, which provides free admission to museums, shows and more across Orange County. Those interested in learning more may visit wander.ocls.org/passes.

Free Kids Building Workshops

Join local home improvement stores for kids building workshops all summer long!

Home Depot, located on W. Orange Blossom Trail, offers workshops at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month. This summer’s projects include a goalie game, go kart, and rocket game, with registration available at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop.

The Lowe’s at 1651 W. Orange Blossom Trail offers the MyLowe’s Rewards Kids Club twice a month, with the opportunity to earn badges along the way. Children who earn six badges will receive the distinction of Junior Builder, then receive Senior Builder status and a free tool bag after twelve badges. This summer’s workshops include collaborations with MrBeast and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. To register, visit lowes.com/diy-projects-and-ideas/workshops.

Junior Ranger Program at Wekiwa Springs State Park

Florida State Parks offers the Junior Ranger Program at select natural sites across the state, including Wekiwa Springs State Park! Children visiting Wekiwa Springs may request a Junior Ranger Kit from park staff, who will then guide them in taking the Junior Ranger Pledge and give them member ID cards and Junior Ranger badges. Those who complete the core activities from the kit will then receive a Junior Ranger patch, with the chance to receive a Junior Ranger pin upon earning stamps in a Junior Ranger passport. To learn more, visit floridastateparks.org/Junior-Ranger.