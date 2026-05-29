Family summer break activities on tap around Apopka 

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Key Points
- Regal Wekiva Riverwalk offers $1 family movies weekdays at 11 a.m. from June 1 to August 13 with snack discounts for attendees.
- Home Depot and Lowe's run monthly kids building workshops; Wekiwa Springs State Park offers a Junior Ranger Program with badges and rewards.
- Orange County Library System hosts a summer reading challenge and programs from June 1, including free museum admissions via Local Wanderer.
Are you looking to create fond summer memories with your loved ones? Join your neighbors around Apopka for some family fun before school starts up again!
Grab your popcorn and hit the Regal Wekiva Riverwalk for $1 family movies this summer! This offer is available every Monday through Thursday from June 1 to August 13. See below for the full listing:
- June 1-4: Sing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- June 8-11: Kung Fu Panda 4, David
- June 15-18: KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event, The Wild Robot
- June 22-25: The Bad Guys 2, The Garfield Movie
- June 29-July 2: A Minecraft Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- July 6-9: Sonic the Hedgehog 3, How to Train Your Dragon
- July 13-16: Scoob!
- July 20-23: Animal Farm, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
- July 27-30: Dog Man, Paddington in Peru
- Aug. 3-6: Charlie the Wonderdog, Despicable Me 4
- Aug. 10-13: The Sandlot, Muppet Treasure Island
All movies play at 11 a.m., and each attendee will receive either $3 off a Snack Pack or a cup of Dippin’ Dots ice cream.
Orange County Library System’s Summer at Your Library
Children eager to keep learning over their break can register for OCLS’ reading challenge beginning June 1 by picking up a tracker at any library location. Each child who reads for 20 minutes a day for 30 days may return the completed entry form for a chance to win a prize!
For an extra prize entry, children can complete bonus challenges, which include attending four library programs, events, or classes. Summer events at the North Orange Branch Library on E. Semoran Blvd. include a dry ice show, a comedy act, acrylic painting and more.
Additionally, OCLS offers the Local Wanderer initiative year-round, which provides free admission to museums, shows and more across Orange County. Those interested in learning more may visit wander.ocls.org/passes.
Free Kids Building Workshops
Join local home improvement stores for kids building workshops all summer long!
Home Depot, located on W. Orange Blossom Trail, offers workshops at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month. This summer’s projects include a goalie game, go kart, and rocket game, with registration available at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop.
The Lowe’s at 1651 W. Orange Blossom Trail offers the MyLowe’s Rewards Kids Club twice a month, with the opportunity to earn badges along the way. Children who earn six badges will receive the distinction of Junior Builder, then receive Senior Builder status and a free tool bag after twelve badges. This summer’s workshops include collaborations with MrBeast and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. To register, visit lowes.com/diy-projects-and-ideas/workshops.
Junior Ranger Program at Wekiwa Springs State Park
Florida State Parks offers the Junior Ranger Program at select natural sites across the state, including Wekiwa Springs State Park! Children visiting Wekiwa Springs may request a Junior Ranger Kit from park staff, who will then guide them in taking the Junior Ranger Pledge and give them member ID cards and Junior Ranger badges. Those who complete the core activities from the kit will then receive a Junior Ranger patch, with the chance to receive a Junior Ranger pin upon earning stamps in a Junior Ranger passport. To learn more, visit floridastateparks.org/Junior-Ranger.