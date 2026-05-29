Orange County Public Schools offering free summer meals for children 

Key Points
- Orange County Public Schools offers free summer meals to all children 18 and younger at 190 countywide locations during the summer break.
- Meals include fruits, vegetables, an entrée, and milk, with menus taste-tested and approved by students.
- The program launches with a kickoff event at Hungerford Elementary featuring student lunches, games, music and community leader remarks.
Orange County Public Schools is again offering free summer meals for children, with several locations in the Apopka area serving as distribution sites during the summer break.
The district’s Summer BreakSpot program will provide free meals to all children 18 and younger at 190 locations throughout Orange County while school is out. Meals will include fruits and vegetables, an entrée and milk. According to an OCPS press release, menu items are taste-tested and approved by students.
Summer BreakSpot locations in the Apopka area are:
- Apopka Branch (Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida)
- Apopka Elementary
- Apopka High
- Blue Jay Academy 4 Kidz
- Dream Lake Elementary
- Kelly Park School
- Lakeville Elementary
- Lovell Elementary
- North Orange Branch Library
- Piedmont Lakes Middle
- Phillis Wheatley Elementary
- Rock Springs Elementary
- Wekiva High
- Wolf Lake Elementary
- Wolf Lake Middle
Meals will also be available at schools with summer programs, summer camps, community sites and several churches.
OCPS said the program is intended to help ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals during the summer months when school cafeterias are closed.
The district will officially launch the summer meals program during a Summer BreakSpot Kickoff Event on Monday at Hungerford Elementary School in Eatonville. The event is scheduled to include student lunches, games and music, along with remarks from community leaders and program partners.
Additional information about Summer BreakSpot meal locations and schedules is available through OCPS Food and Nutrition Services and at summerbreakspot.org.