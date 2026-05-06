Cyanobacteria detected in Apopka pond amid turtle deaths 

An Apopka city official said Wednesday that testing at a Northwest Recreation Complex pond confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial algae bloom, which can produce toxins, as state investigators continue working to determine what caused the recent deaths of dozens of turtles at the site.

Interim City Administrator Radley Williams provided the update during the Apopka City Commission meeting, saying laboratory sampling detected cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, in the pond water.

“Its role in the cause of death remains inconclusive,” Williams said, reading from a statement provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “Additional samples are still being processed, and results may take several more weeks. [The statement] goes on to state that public encouraged to report sick or strangely behaving freshwater turtles to the FWC to help monitor any situations.”

The update comes after dozens of dead turtles were discovered at the Northwest Recreation Complex pond, located behind the amphitheater at Jason Dwelley Parkway. Fox 35 Orlando reported in April that state wildlife officials had launched an investigation into the incident.

Williams said testing detected microcystin – a toxin sometimes associated with harmful algal blooms – at a low level between the laboratory’s detection and quantitation limits, meaning it was present but could not be precisely measured. He said no other tested cyanotoxins were detected.

Williams said algae blooms can develop when excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus combine with environmental conditions including warm temperatures, sunlight and low water movement.

The city contacted the FWC and its research institute after the turtles were discovered so investigators could conduct testing and collect samples from some of the deceased animals, Williams said. Additional testing remains ongoing, and results could take “several more weeks,” according to the state agency.

The Northwest Recreation Complex pond is part of the city’s reclaimed water system and is maintained under a monthly aquatic vegetation treatment program. Williams said the pond receives routine herbicide treatments as well as quarterly pond dye applications.

Williams also told commissioners that the pond fountain used to circulate water has been out of service and is currently undergoing repairs.

Utilities Operations Director Glen Brooks said the city may seek emergency approval for repairs because replacement costs are expected to exceed $49,000.

“It’s important that we probably have to move this thing up and not get the three bids so we can get it done quicker,” Brooks said.

Commissioners also discussed public notification efforts related to the algae conditions.

Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez asked whether warning signs had been posted near the pond to alert residents. Williams said the reclaimed water ponds already contain permanent signage warning against drinking or swimming in the water, and temporary notices related to the Health Department algae advisory have also been posted.

Commissioner Yesenia Baron asked whether the city had shared information about the incident on its website and social media. Williams said the city posted the Health Department advisory and would update its online notices with the latest statement from FWC.