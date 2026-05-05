Bloom Lounge opens with ribbon cutting, block party 

A longtime local florist marked a major milestone Sunday as it started a new chapter with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Bloom Lounge, an expanded concept combining floral services, a café and creative workspace.

In a Monday interview with The Apopka Chief, Edwin Cabrera described the Sunday event as both a personal and professional achievement.

“It was a big milestone. It was a dream come true,” Cabrera said, noting the business has spent more than a year preparing for the move and expansion.

The Bloom Lounge builds on the legacy of Apopka Florist, which had operated on Main Street for about 50 years before relocating to its new space at Wekiva Riverwalk. Cabrera acknowledged the move carried risk.

“We took a big gamble,” he said. “But with the expansion and what we were able to build, we think this is a perfect location.”

Sunday’s event drew an estimated 600 attendees, according to Cabrera, and was designed as more than a traditional ribbon cutting. The celebration included vendors, entertainment such as a musician, ice sculptor and a children’s dance team, and local businesses such as Subway and Hurricane Grills and Wings, reflecting the company’s broader mission.

“We didn’t just do a grand opening or a ribbon cutting. We did a block party,” Cabrera said, adding that the business model was to get the community together.

The Bloom Lounge, located at 2121 E. Semoran Blvd., features a range of offerings, including a podcast studio, coworking areas, meeting rooms and a coffee shop. Cabrera said feedback from the grand opening suggested the studio may be a standout feature.

“I really think it’s going to be the podcast studio,” he said. “People were so impressed, and a lot of the people that gave us feedback said that they can’t believe that there’s a space like that here in Apopka, that you would see something like that more in downtown Orlando,” Cabrera said.

The Bloom Lounge already has a “long list of people” interested in the podcast studio, every space of the business was designed with a purpose.

“I think when people come and see it for themselves, they’re going to be impressed with all the different spaces that are available,” Cabrera said.

Looking ahead, Cabrera said the immediate goal is simple: “We really just want people to know we’re here and what we have to offer.”

The business plans to host regular events in the coming weeks, including a Mother’s Day yoga event on May 10 and a June 27 book swap, as well as Bible studies, book club meetings, jazz nights, and workshops and classes.