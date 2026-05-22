Court sets competency hearing for man who threatened to kill Nelson 

The court scheduled another competency status hearing for June 25 for an Apopka man who was arrested and charged in February with threatening in social media messages to kill then-Mayor Bryan Nelson.

During Thursday’s hearing at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, attorneys discussed competency proceedings involving Hector Raul Cartagena, 64. According to a victim advocate with the State Attorney’s Office, an initial evaluation found Cartagena incompetent, and a second evaluation was requested before the next scheduled hearing.

Cartagena, who was present Thursday’s hearing, now faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm, one count of aggravated stalking with a credible threat, one count of intimidation or threats against an elected official, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Cartagena was arrested in February after investigators said he made threatening statements directed at Nelson through social media messages and other communications.

According to a previously released arrest report, police were alerted to the alleged threats before officers went to Nelson’s home late on the night of Feb. 10. Cartagena was taken into custody early the following morning.

During an interview following the arrest, Nelson said an officer came to his home and informed him about the alleged threat.

“An officer knocked on my door at nine o’clock at night and said, ‘Mayor, we’ve got a problem here. There’s been a death threat against you,’” Nelson said.

Nelson previously said police treated the matter as a serious threat and took precautions while attempting to locate Cartagena before his arrest.

According to previously released police reports, investigators also alleged that Cartagena made threats directed at members of a local church congregation in the days leading up to his arrest. Police records state the church hired an off-duty Apopka police officer for security during a service following the alleged threats.