Nelson, Smith reflect on service in emotional farewell 

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson and Commissioner Alexander H. Smith closed out their terms Wednesday with emotional farewell remarks, as they reflected on their years of service during the City Commission meeting.

The meeting, which followed Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election, marked the final appearance on the dais for both officials after eight years in office. Nelson and Smith were close allies across those years, often voting together on key issues.

Smith’s remarks focused less on policy and more on relationships he built during his time in office.

“For the last eight years you have not just been my constituents,” said Smith, who won his first term as commissioner in 2018 and won reelection in 2022. “You have been my neighbors, my critics, my teachers and my friends.”

He described his experience as rooted in everyday interactions with residents rather than formal titles.

“I quickly learned that leadership isn’t about the nameplate on the desk or the gavel in your hand,” Smith said. “It’s about the quiet conversations you have with residents at grocery stores, at restaurants. … and the shared pride we feel when we see one another throughout the city.”

Smith acknowledged disagreements during his tenure but framed them as part of a shared commitment to the city.

“We disagreed, surely, but we did so because we care so deeply about this city that we all call home,” he said.

He thanked city staff across departments, including public works, finance, police and fire, for their roles in serving residents, and expressed appreciation to his family for their support.

As he concluded, Smith, a local pastor, described his departure as a transition rather than an ending.

“My life is not the end of the book, but the end of the chapter,” he said, adding that he would return to private life as “a resident who’s lucky enough to live in the best city in the state of Florida.”

Upon finishing his remarks, the audience and his colleagues gave him a standing ovation as Smith remained seated. He also acknowledged his church family for their support and referenced former commissioners Billie Dean and Alonzo Williams as influences, saying he was “standing on the shoulders” of those who came before him.

Nelson highlights accomplishments, reflects on tenure

Nelson followed with a wide-ranging address that emphasized financial recovery, infrastructure investment and departmental growth during his two terms.

“I’d like to first thank our incredible staff for helping me implement our vision for Apopka,” Nelson said, adding that when he took office “eight years ago, we [were] heading for financial disaster, and our first goal was to get us out of [the] financial hole that had been created.”

He said the city “reduced general fund debt by 96% and increased our reserves by over $25 million,” and added that his administration put a 25% reserve policy in place and increased funding for the city’s three pension funds. Nelson also pointed to operational changes, including expanded public access to meetings.

“When COVID reared its ugly head, we began streaming all City Commission meetings on YouTube to ensure everyone could be safe but still be a part of the commission meetings,” he said.

His remarks included a department-by-department overview, citing certifications for the police and communications departments, the opening of Fire Station 6 and the addition of over 50 first responders. He also highlighted infrastructure and capital improvements, including road resurfacing, sidewalk and trail expansion, and upgrades to water systems.

“We resurfaced over 6.4 miles of roads this year alone, two miles of sidewalks and trails and replaced over 1,000 LED street lights,” he said.

On economic development, Nelson cited new and incoming businesses, as well as grant funding secured during his administration, noting that “our team applied for and received over $30 million in grants this year alone.”

Because the remarks were delivered as a farewell address, Nelson’s comments focused primarily on accomplishments and did not include detailed discussion of challenges or criticisms raised during his tenure.

As he spoke, Nelson began to show emotion and paused at moments during his remarks as he thanked colleagues, staff and family members.

He reflected on his path into public service and credited mentors and longtime supporters, including those who helped guide his early years in office, including former Mayor John Land and his current colleagues.

“It has been a very great honor and pleasure to serve alongside my good friend, Commissioner Alexander Smith, along with the other members here on the City Council,” Nelson said. “Commissioner Smith served our city well as a thoughtful servant leader and should be celebrated for his commitment.”

Before their remarks, commissioners and others offered words of appreciation.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson thanked both men for their leadership and impact on the city.

“Commissioner Smith – Pastor Smith, I just have one question: Who will carry the mantle of opening our meetings in prayer?” Anderson said. “Your presence in that role has been meaningful and impactful, and it will clearly be missed.”

Anderson then focused on Nelson.

“Mayor Nelson, your steady leadership, wisdom and commitment to this city have helped guide us through important moments, and your presence at the dais will be missed as well.”

Mayor-elect Nick Nesta also acknowledged Nelson and Smith’s service, keeping his remarks brief.

Wednesday’s meeting marked a transition in city leadership following the March 10 election and Tuesday’s mayoral runoff, in which Nesta soundly defeated Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore. Nelson came in third in the March 10 municipal election.

Nesta will take his oath as the mayor on April 28, along with Sam Ruth, who defeated Smith for Seat 1; incumbent Commissioner/Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez, who defended Seat 2 against challengers George “Smitty” Smith and Angela Turner; and Yesenia Baron, who won Seat 4 in a special election against Malika Harrison.