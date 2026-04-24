Lake Carter Exchange opens with mix of retail, medical uses in Apopka 

A new mixed-use development aimed at serving a fast-growing corridor in the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Located at the corner of Ocoee-Apopka Road and West Keene Road, Lake Carter Exchange will bring a mix of retail, restaurant and medical offices to the area, with businesses expected to begin opening in the coming weeks.

“This is a mixed-use development with a good mix of retail and medical office users,” said Trey Gravenstein, vice president of sales and partner with First Capital Property Group. “Over the next couple months, we’ll start to build out, and then shortly after that, start to open up and serve the community.”

Gravenstein said the development will include a variety of tenants, including restaurants, a dental office, an event center and a dance studio. He added that a new burrito concept based in Canada is expected to open its first Florida location at the site, though the name remains undisclosed.

Wayne King, principal with developer JW2 Development, said the project was designed to take advantage of growth in the area and its proximity to the AdventHealth Apopka hospital, which is located on Ocoee-Apopka Road along the S.R. 414 and 429 interchange.

“This area is growing, as you know, and we’re bringing mixed-use retail and office,” King said. “We saw the hospital, and we thought that would be a great opportunity for office.”

Lake Carter Exchange sits across from the future Publix-anchored Shoppes at East Shore, a 28-acre mixed-use project at the same intersection that includes a grocery store anchor, additional retail space and a senior housing component. has been approved with road improvements and signalization planned before opening.

Before cutting the ribbon, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said Lake Carter Exchange’s corner location will benefit from a new traffic signal and the Publix-anchored mixed-use center across the street, improving access and drawing more visitors to the area.

“We’re glad to be here at Lake Carter Exchange … great location,” Nelson said. “Looking for retail space, looking for office space – this is the place to be.”

Developers said the project is nearing completion, with final construction expected within the next month and tenant buildouts to follow.