Apopka football season in full swing 

The offseason is officially over in Apopka.

After months in the weight room, summer workouts and seven-on-seven competitions, the Blue Darters have shifted their focus toward the games that count. Preseason practice opened this week as Apopka began its final preparations for the 2026 football season, with the Aug. 14 opener at West Orange just two weeks away.

Head coach Marcus Neeson enters his second season at the helm looking to build on the foundation established during his first year. After finishing 2-8 in 2025, the Blue Darters have spent the past eight months emphasizing strength, discipline and revenge in hopes of returning one of Central Florida’s most tradition-rich programs to its winning standard.

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Defensive Back group sprints off the field together after their drill.

That work began long before the first practice whistle.

On July 22, Apopka concluded its annual Super Darter Testing, an offseason evaluation measuring strength, speed, agility and academics. Players earned points through events including the power clean, bench press, squat, 40-yard dash, L-drill, shuttle run, vertical jump and weighted GPA before being placed into performance categories ranging from Duck (0-114) to the program’s highest distinction, War Eagle (235+).

Senior defensive captain Marcus Young became the first Blue Darter in four years to earn War Eagle status, posting 237 points to lead the program. Senior running back Joshua Taylor followed with 222 points, joining the Bad Bird category.

Several other players eclipsed the 200-point mark as Ultra Darters, including Elijah Adams, Markel Ashley, Jayden Caban, Jakyvion Kemp, Jaylen Laster, Jalen Parmley and Demetri Tarpley, while Johnson Navilssaint recorded the fastest 40-yard dash with a blazing 4.41-second time.

Junior QB Hunter McNenney works on his quick pass off the snap.

Vinnie Cammarano Freshman QB Kai Goodling throws a bullet pass to Xavier Cruz at the front pylon of the end zone during their final 7-on-7.

Junior QB Brodie Bolly winds back a pass in 7-on-7 at Jones High School.

The Blue Darters carried that momentum into one final offseason tune-up July 23 during a seven-on-seven event at Jones High School after a scheduled Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp was canceled.

Quarterbacks and centers perfecting the snap under center.

Despite being shorthanded, Apopka continued to develop younger players by asking several athletes to fill unfamiliar roles. Freshman Kai Goodling and junior Brodie Bolly rotated between quarterback and running back while also contributing defensively. Senior wide receiver Xavier Cruz emerged as one of the offense’s top targets, finding the end zone multiple times, while upcoming varsity players Irish Ferrer and Ezra Dady gained valuable experience competing against varsity-level talent.

On Saturday, Apopka was represented at the Central Florida Media Day hosted by 407 Sports in Ocoee. Neeson brought senior leaders Marcus Young, Xavier Cruz, Joshua Taylor and Wilgains Vaval, along with standout junior defensive tackle Demetri Tarpley, as representatives of the Blue Darters program.

Now, the attention has turned entirely toward Week 1.

Apopka opened preseason camp Monday with 148 players across its freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs. A projected varsity roster of 52 players has begun taking shape as coaches evaluate personnel through the opening practices.

The first several days of camp have focused on fundamentals, communication and establishing the tempo that will carry the Blue Darters into the season.

Matt Anderson works with the defensive line on exploding low out of their stance.

Quarterbacks spent time refining pitching mechanics, footwork and exchanges with centers while continuing to master the terminology and process of Apopka’s read-option and run-pass option offense. Wide receivers worked through hand-eye coordination drills using tennis balls before building timing with quarterbacks through route-running sessions.

Running backs emphasized agility, vision and pass protection, while offensive linemen learned proper run-blocking and pass-protection techniques under offensive line coach Janko Beras, including pulls and trap blocks.

On the defensive side, linebackers practiced filling gaps and shedding blockers, defensive linemen focused on exploding from proper stances under coach Matt Anderson, and defensive backs sharpened their footwork through backpedaling, coverage recognition and tackling angles.

Offensive skill players came together as quarterbacks, running backs and receivers executed read-option and RPO concepts that are expected to be key pieces of the offense this fall.

Every practice concluded with demanding conditioning sessions, as players encouraged one another through each sprint across the practice field.

Apopka Blue Darters run conditioning on the practice field.

Anderson reminded players that conditioning is not a punishment but another opportunity to improve. He laid out reasons why it is important and told players to not let the difficulty deter them because conditioning is part of the gamethey signed up for.

For Neeson, the progress made during the opening days of camp has been encouraging, even as a young roster continues to gain experience.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Neeson said. “I’m seeing lots of good things. We still have some growing pains with guys who are inexperienced and haven’t fully matured yet, but we’re doing a lot of really great things.”

The second-year head coach also believes the biggest difference entering this season extends beyond the players on the field.

“For myself, it’s experience,” Neeson said. “Being able to have a coaching staff around that understands my vision and where I’m wanting to be. My staff on campus, the AD and principal just did a phenomenal job with getting the right guys hired, and it makes my job a whole lot easier.”

With the opening kickoff drawing closer, the Blue Darters understand the work accomplished throughout the offseason has laid the foundation for a bounce-back season. Each completed day brings the Blue Darters closer to day 138, with their focus set on bringing a state championship back to Apopka.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters full roster huddles up on the first day of practice.