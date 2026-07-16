Jalen Carter hosts fourth annual camp

Four years after launching a youth football camp in his hometown, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to Apopka High School to again invest in the community that helped shape his journey.

The Apopka High School Class of 2018 graduate welcomed nearly 700 campers ages 7-17 to Roger Williams Field for the fourth annual Jalen Carter Foundation Youth Football Camp, a free event centered on football instruction, competition and mentorship. While Carter’s accomplishments — including a national championship at Georgia and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles — have made him one of Apopka’s most recognizable athletes, Saturday’s focus was on giving the next generation an opportunity to learn from those who have walked the same path.

Vinnie Cammarano Jalen Carter and Senior Defensive lineman Demetrius Tarpley (99) work with campers on tight turning in a tag game.

Campers were divided by age before rotating through over 10 instructional stations covering every phase of the game, including tackling, ball security, passing, receiving, footwork and offensive and defensive line play. The afternoon shifted into competitive 7-on-7 games and one-on-one matchups, allowing players to put those lessons into action.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

One of the day’s biggest highlights came when Carter tucked the football under his arm and charged into a crowd of campers, who quickly swarmed the former Blue Darter and brought the NFL star to the ground amid cheers and laughter. Later, Carter spent time working with linemen on exploding off the ball before leading reaction drills with the young athletes.

For Apopka head coach Marcus Neeson, Carter’s annual return represents much more than a football camp.

“You get a guy like Jalen Carter who has grown in our system, made it to the league and won a Super Bowl,” Neeson said. “Him coming back and feeding his experience and knowledge of the game to our guys and the youth is just incredible.”

Vinnie Cammarano A group of campers take down Jalen Carter and dog pile on top of him during camp.

While Carter served as the camp’s centerpiece, Apopka’s current players played an equally important role, spending the afternoon teaching drills and mentoring the hundreds of young athletes who attended.

Junior quarterback Hunter McNenney said the opportunity to coach younger players is one he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s so great to give back to the community. Shout out to Jalen Carter and all his team for everything,” McNenney said. “Coming from a quarterback standpoint, you’re almost a natural leader. You show people what to do, you don’tshow people wrong. I realize there’s always eyes on me, so I need to make sure I’m always at the top of my game. If my younger son was looking at this kid, would I want him around him? That’s how I want to take it on and be a good mentor.”

Senior defensive end Marcus Young found himself thinking back to his own younger days while helping campers through the drills.

Camper bull rushes a dummy to spear through it.

“It’s just nice seeing things they are messing up on and helping to correct them, because when I teach someone else, it’s helping me learn too,” Young said. “Those are mistakes I remember making back my freshman year and before that, so it was nice helping them get better.”

Apopka defensive coach Matt Anderson said one of his favorite parts of the annual camp is seeing how far its reach has grown beyond the city limits.

“It’s the amount of people and kids there are. You want to be selfish and say this is for Apopka, but it’s for everybody,” Anderson said. “We’ve got Seminole County kids. We’ve got Orange County kids. It’s cool seeing the amount of kids who want to come out to the Jalen Carter camp when it’s this hot. But every year it seems like we add a little bit more and more.”

The day also had an impact beyond the football field.

Vinnie Cammarano Camper spears through the dummy bag in a drill.

During the closing ceremony, the Jalen Carter Foundation presented a $5,000 donation to the Apopka High School athletic department and awarded two scholarships. Camp MVPs received authentic Carter Philadelphia Eagles jerseys, with the opportunity to have them signed by the Super Bowl champion.

“We give our gratitude to Apopka High School for opening your doors and partnering with us for four years,” Carter’s mother, Tonique Brown, said during the presentation. “Your generosity, hospitality and commitment to our youth helps create an unforgettable experience.”

The final shining moment of camp was when Carter sat at mid-field, and honored former Titans RB Chris Johnson with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness and money towards ALS research.

Vinnie Cammarano Jalen Carter does ALS ice bucket challenge in honor of Chris Johnson.

As the camp concluded, Apopka’s coaches gathered their players for some final messages before preseason preparations begin. They praised the Blue Darters for embracing their roles as mentors while reminding them that community service is a responsibility that comes with wearing the Apopka uniform.

Neeson also credited everyone involved with making this year’s event the smoothest yet.

“It went really well,” Neeson said. “Drew Rosenhaus gave us compliments that it is the best run that we’ve done so far. Each year, we’re trying to one-up the year prior, and I think we did a good job listening.”

For the hundreds of campers who spent their Saturday learning from an NFL champion and Apopka’s current players, the event was another memorable summer experience. For the Blue Darters, it served as a reminder that the program’s tradition isn’t measured only by championships but by former players who continue to return home and inspire those hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Jalen Carter camp coaches and athletes gather at the end of camp.