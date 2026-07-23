Fall sports are on the horizon

After months of offseason workouts, weight-room sessions and summer competitions, the countdown to another high school sports season officially begins Monday.

July 27 marks the first official day of Florida High School Athletic Association fall practices and tryouts, signaling the start of preparations for football, volleyball, cross country, golf, bowling and swimming teams across Central Florida. For Apopka and Wekiva, the date represents the transition from summer training to game preparation, with opening contests now just weeks away.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Watts watches over the Mustangs offense in 7-on-7 competition at UCF.

While student-athletes have spent much of June and July sharpening their skills through voluntary workouts and conditioning, Monday begins the stretch where every practice carries greater importance. Coaches will be evaluating lineups, finalizing rosters and installing game plans as teams prepare for the opening weeks of competition.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Football once again headlines the fall calendar.

At Apopka, second-year head coach Marcus Neeson and the Blue Darters officially begin preparations for their season opener Aug. 14 at West Orange. The program has spent the summer building up a revenge tour following a two-win campaign in 2025, focusing heavily on strength training, conditioning and 7-on-7 competition. Those months of work now shift toward preparing for the regular season as the Blue Darters look to take a step forward under Neeson.

Across town, Wekiva also opens practice Monday with its sights set on an Aug. 14 road matchup at Tavares. Coach Ashton Watts brings a new positive mentality for his first season in the Mustang Maroon and Gold and is preparing to bring Wekiva back from a difficult one-win year. Like every program around the state, the Mustangs will use the coming weeks to determine starting positions while building chemistry before the regular season begins.

Apopka Volleyball coaches Sarah Egbers and Brian Mater communicating on the bench during a game last season.

Although football attracts much of the attention this time of year, girls’ volleyball programs also begin an important stretch as roster spots are earned and rotations take shape.

Apopka opens its regular season Aug. 25 on the road against Edgewater before welcoming Boone for its home opener Aug. 27. Wekiva begins its schedule a week earlier, traveling to Edgewater on Aug. 18 before hosting Oak Ridge in its home opener on Aug. 20.

The first week of practice often serves as one of the most important periods of the season, with players battling for varsity positions while coaches evaluate lineups that will carry into district play later this fall.

Beyond football and volleyball, Monday also signals the beginning of preparations for several other fall sports.

Wekiva Volleyball Coach Heather Lorenz

Cross country runners begin training together as they prepare for invitationals and championship meets later this season. Golf teams return to the course with opening matches approaching, while swimmers head back into the pool looking to build endurance before competition begins.

The fall baseball program has already held open practices at the high school, and they will continue to ramp up offseason activities under coach Scott Garland as the new school year approaches.

For athletes and coaches, Monday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of another journey filled with early morning workouts, late-night practices, rivalry games and championship aspirations. One of the busiest times on the city’s athletic calendar is on the horizon.