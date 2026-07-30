Jalen Carter becomes highest-paid NFL defensive tackle

From Apopka High School to the top of the NFL market, Jalen Carter has reached another milestone in his remarkable football career.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the Apopka native and former Blue Darter to a four-year contract extension worth $152 million that could reach $160 million with incentives, making Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. The deal includes $106 million guaranteed and keeps the two-time Pro Bowler under contract through the 2031 season.

Jalen Carter in the crowd of his camp after being soaked by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Since being selected ninth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive linemen. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons while helping anchor one of the NFL’s top defenses and playing a key role in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX championship.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Before becoming an NFL star, Carter built his reputation at Apopka High School, where he was one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects. He had 64 tackles and 12 sacks to help lead the Blue Darters to the 2018 Florida Class 8A state championship before continuing his career at the University of Georgia.

At Georgia, Carter developed into one of college football’s most dominant defensive players, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Less than four years after hearing his name called on draft night, Carter has reached another historic milestone. His record-setting extension not only secures his future in Philadelphia but also marks another accomplishment for one of Apopka’s greatest football products, whose journey from Blue Darter standout to Super Bowl champion has culminated in his becoming the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Jalen Carter points out some familiar campers that he remembers from prior camps.