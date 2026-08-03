Apopka child with spina bifida receives adaptive tricycle

Apopka child Riley rang in her ninth birthday in style with a new adaptive tricycle, courtesy of Athletes Helping Athletes and Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

“We are incredibly grateful to Wheelchairs 4 Kids and everyone involved in making this possible for Riley,” said Riley’s mother, Crystal, in a Wheelchairs 4 Kids news release.

The release describes Riley as “a cheerful and avid wheelchair basketball player who lives with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.” According to the National Institutes of Health, spina bifida occurs when “the neural tube doesn’t close completely,” while hydrocephalus is “an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) deep within the brain.”

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Riley’s physical therapist suggested that Crystal contact Wheelchairs 4 Kids for the tricycle. The nonprofit then delivered the request to Athletes Helping Athletes, which fully sponsored the gift. The bike arrived July 27, the day before her ninth birthday.

“Traditional bikes do not offer the safety or stability required for children with spinal or neurological conditions, but custom adaptive tricycles provide crucial benefits for children similar to Riley,” the release said. “Because Riley’s spina bifida causes hip dysplasia, an adaptive tricycle is essential to help stabilize and strengthen the hips. Adaptive tricycles transform mobility for children with spina bifidaby building muscle strength, improving bone density, and boosting cardiovascular health.”

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and medical equipment to children with disabilities.