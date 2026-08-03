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Apopka child with spina bifida receives adaptive tricycle

Sarah Merly

August 3, 2026 | 1:16 pm
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Riley takes her new tricycle out for a spin.
Riley takes her new tricycle out for a spin.

Courtesy of Wheelchairs 4 Kids

Key Points

  • Riley, a 9-year-old from Apopka with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, received a new adaptive tricycle just in time for her birthday from Athletes Helping Athletes and Wheelchairs 4 Kids.
  • The adaptive tricycle arrived on July 27, the day before Riley's birthday, after her physical therapist recommended Wheelchairs 4 Kids for the request.
  • Adaptive tricycles help children like Riley by stabilizing hips, building muscle strength, improving bone density, and boosting cardiovascular health.

Apopka child Riley rang in her ninth birthday in style with a new adaptive tricycle, courtesy of Athletes Helping Athletes and Wheelchairs 4 Kids. 

“We are incredibly grateful to Wheelchairs 4 Kids and everyone involved in making this possible for Riley,” said Riley’s mother, Crystal, in a Wheelchairs 4 Kids news release. 

The release describes Riley as “a cheerful and avid wheelchair basketball player who lives with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.” According to the National Institutes of Health, spina bifida occurs when “the neural tube doesn’t close completely,” while hydrocephalus is “an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) deep within the brain.” 

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Riley’s physical therapist suggested that Crystal contact Wheelchairs 4 Kids for the tricycle. The nonprofit then delivered the request to Athletes Helping Athletes, which fully sponsored the gift. The bike arrived July 27, the day before her ninth birthday. 

“Traditional bikes do not offer the safety or stability required for children with spinal or neurological conditions, but custom adaptive tricycles provide crucial benefits for children similar to Riley,” the release said. “Because Riley’s spina bifida causes hip dysplasia, an adaptive tricycle is essential to help stabilize and strengthen the hips. Adaptive tricycles transform mobility for children with spina bifidaby building muscle strength, improving bone density, and boosting cardiovascular health.” 

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and medical equipment to children with disabilities.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C., where she served as the layout editor for her school newspaper. In her spare time, Sarah loves serving her local church, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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