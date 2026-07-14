Wolf Lake Ranch Phase 3 heads to DRC 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) will review a proposed special exception for overnight trailer parking at an industrial property and a revised residential development plan in northwest Apopka.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Apopka City Hall Commission Chambers.

The committee’s agenda includes a second submittal from Carolina Textiles for a special exception that would allow overnight trailer parking connected with outdoor storage as a principal use at 300 S. Bradshaw Road.

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According to the application, the proposal includes a nearly 25,000-square-foot warehouse building, trailer storage area, outdoor storage, parking and stormwater facilities. The property is zoned Light Industrial.

Committee members also will review the second submittal of the Wolf Lake Ranch Phase 3 major development plan for property at 3100 and 3250 Ponkan Pines Road. The proposal calls for 42 single-family detached homes and associated infrastructure on approximately 21 acres. M/I Homes of Orlando is developing the project, with Kimley-Horn and Associates serving as the civil engineer.

Made up of representatives from several city departments, the DRC reviews proposals and determines whether applicants have addressed staff comments before recommending approval or requiring additional revisions. Projects that require public hearings then move on to the Planning Commission and ultimately the City Commission for final action.