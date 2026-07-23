Police Beat: Apopka police arrest 26, work 36 crashes July 12-18

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In the period from July 12-18, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,627 calls for service, responded to 30 crashes, issued 79 citations, and made 26 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 3 residences, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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William Gordon, 39, Apopka, cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm; neglect child with great bodily harm; hit and run-failure to stop, remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily harm (X2); moving traffic violation-reckless driving cause serious bodily injury; moving traffic violation-reckless driving damage person or property.

Connor Jalen Parks, 27, Winter Park, obstructing justice-hinder witness communicating information to law enforcement officer/judge noncriminal proceeding; aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Octavius Denzell Dubose, 29, general delivery, Apopka, battery-prior conviction, battery-commit 2nd subsequent battery; larceny-other theft; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Christopher Rijos, 38, 1143 Presidential Ln., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Mauricio Xavier Gomez, 26, 680 Roaring Dr. Apt 350, Altamonte Springs, hit and run-failure to stop, remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another.

David Noa Vega, 31, Apopka, obstructing justice-hinder witness communicating information to law enforcement officer/judge life/cap proceeding; battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000.

Pedro Chacon Hernandez, 37, 159 Ashville St., Apopka, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Kenia Alamilla Vazquez, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Javier Aguilar Luna, 41, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Udys Gerardo Castillo Orellana, 21, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Steven Kinchens Velasquez, 44, 6419 Mt. Plymouth Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Trenique Laurinda Francis, 24, 3710 Narroline Dr., Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Roberto Martin Lopez, 24, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Samuel Martinez Ramirez, 18, 2001 Lauren Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Gary Donell King, 65, 220 M A Board St., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Jose Arturo Perez-Vazquez, 37, 4 Sundial Key Dr., Ocoee, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1stconviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another; cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm.

Timothy George Molthen, 64, 1669 S. Central Ave., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Rose Grace Stella, 79, 18 Dottie St., Apopka, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Ronnie Jermaine Bridges, 53, 1412 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+.

Marcus Laval Rose, 43, 1457 Wilshire Blvd., Casselberry, larceny-other theft.

Thomas Paul Griest, 39, 413 Sheoah Blvd. #1, Winter Springs, possession of firearm by convicted felon; out-of-county warrant.

Charly Dean Bovard, 21, 1635 Sunburst Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Don Carliss Morelock, 66, 2225 Coral Hills Rd., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Larry Jerome Griffin, 55, 353 E. 14th St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Raymond Junior Molina Rosa, 27, 444 Winnway St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Hope Rene Pennington, 32, 1051 Broadmoor Dr., Cocoa, out-of-county warrant.