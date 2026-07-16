Apopka Softball camp guides next generation of Blue Darters

The future of the Apopka Blue Darters softball program is already taking shape.

Twenty-three campers ages of 8 through 14 spent July 13-15 learning the fundamentals of the game during the annual Apopka Softball Youth Camp at Apopka High School. Longtime head coach Mike MacWithey led the camp with instruction from current varsity and junior varsity players, along with recent graduates preparing for college softball.

Vinnie Cammarano Young camper works through her pitching motion with Blue Darter alum and Eastern Florida freshman, Ava Millspaugh.

The camp served as more than just three days of drills. It gave young athletes an opportunity to experience the culture of the Apopka softball program while building relationships with the players they hope to become one day.

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Vinnie Cammarano Senior Ava Gonzalez gives a young camper some encouragement on their trip to the plate on Wednesday during the Apopka Softball camp.

Campers were divided into three age groups, with the youngest group consisting of 8- and 9-year-olds, a second group of 10- and 11-year-olds, and the oldest group made up of players ages 12 through 14. Each team rotated through hitting, fielding and pitching stations throughout the week, allowing every camper to receive instruction in multiple areas of the game.

Senior Ava Gonzalez spent much of the camp working with hitters, helping young players improve their swings while embracing her role as one of the program’s veteran leaders.

“I hope to inspire them, and I hope that they see the future of Apopka softball, because they are the future of Apopka softball,” Gonzalez said. “We’re losing 11. It’s going to be kind of a reset season, and a lot of people are going to underestimate us. But seeing a few girls out here that are going to be freshmen really gives me hope that they’re going to step in and take the seniors’ place. We are going to be underdogs, but I think we have the ability to go farther than people think.”

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darter alum and West Alabama freshman, Shylah Pino, helps a young baserunner tie her shoe at third base on Wednesday at the Apopka softball camp.

Junior Callie Sowers worked with fielders throughout the camp, while recent graduate Ava Millspaugh, who will begin her freshman season at Eastern Florida State College, instructed pitchers on mechanics and confidence in the circle.

Fellow graduate Shylah Pino, who is preparing to continue her career at the University of West Alabama, spent the three days working alongside campers in the field while constantly encouraging players during each drill and activity. Taylor Smith also volunteered the first two days of camp before leaving to begin her collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.

For MacWithey, seeing former players return to mentor the next generation is one of the program’s greatest strengths.

Vinnie Cammarano Junior Callie Sowers talks with a young camper at second base on Wednesday during the Apopka Softball camp.

“When we talk about the philosophy and building legacy and continuity within the program, it requires them to learn how to be present,” MacWithey said. “Seniors know how to lead because they’ve been shown how to lead. It’s just passing the torch to the next group. Since 1984, we’ve continued to put good athletes on the field, displaying their talents, their love for the game and the desire to get better every day. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful.”

That continuity was visible throughout the week as college-bound players shared the same lessons they once learned as young athletes themselves.

MacWithey said camps like this are critical to sustaining success at the high school level because they introduce players to the game long before they ever wear an Apopka uniform.

“The purpose is to build a love for the game at the youth level,” MacWithey said. “If they don’t start before they get to high school, you cannot be successful. They’ve got to know how to throw and have a love for the game. We’ve got little leaguers here, travel ball players, kids who have never played before. The skill level is completely different across the board, but they’re all getting an opportunity to learn.”

He was encouraged by what he saw during the three-day camp.

Vinnie Cammarano Young camper plants her foot on first base safely during the soft toss hitting session on Wednesday at the Apopka Softball camp.

“There’s a lot of great-looking players,” MacWithey said. “We’re proud that Apopka has talent in the pipeline. Our job is to promote positivity, promote the desire to play the sport and have fun with it. We saw several players who should be helping us compete here in the future.”

Vinnie Cammarano Older camper and incoming freshman smokes a soft toss pitch over the high school fence on Wednesday at the Apopka Softball camp.

For Pino, returning to the field where she built her own high school career carried special meaning before beginning her next chapter in college.

“It’s a good feeling to give these little girls an idea of what high school softball is like, the environment and how we run things. Most importantly, it’s about having fun. A lot of these girls are having fun, and that makes me happy because being out here with them puts a smile on my face.”

By the end of the camp, Pino noticed something more important than improved fielding or stronger throws.

“I’d say the bonding is my favorite part,” she said. “There are girls with all different skill levels and ages. They ask questions about high school, softball, making friends. A lot of these girls came in nervous and scared, but by the second day you could see they were comfortable. They were asking questions, smiling.. I don’t think there’s one camper who’s scared anymore. They’re all bonding now, and it’s really cool to see.”

As Apopka prepares for a season that will feature a younger roster following the graduation of 11 seniors, this week’s camp offered a glimpse into the program’s future. Under the guidance of current players, former Blue Darters and a coach who has spent more than four decades building the program, the next generation took its first steps toward carrying on Apopka softball’s tradition.

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka Blue Darters softball camp groups up at the pitching circle and poses for a funny picture on Wednesday at the Apopka High School softball field.