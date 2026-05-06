Wekiva honors three student athletes

Wekiva High School recognized three of its top athletes for excellence in competition, academics and leadership, honoring Elijah Jean, Nathaniel Ellis and Avery MeGargee for the impact they’ve made across their programs.

Jean was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year after putting together a decorated career across the Mustangs wrestling and football programs.

A four-year standout, Jean set multiple records in the wrestling program, including most career wins with 105 and fastest pin at nine seconds. He also collected three championship gold medals, 12 runner-up finishes and earned back-to-back team MVP honors while maintaining a 3.6 GPA.

Elijah Jean stands at the podium with his gold medal

“It kind of feels like a reward for putting four years into wrestling and football,” Jean said. “Just being an athlete while getting to school on time, getting good grades — it all paid off.”

Jean said his success didn’t come from what people saw on match days, but from the work no one else saw.

“It was what I did behind closed doors when people weren’t looking,” he said. “After practice, going to the gym every day, putting in extra hours, studying while other people are going to parties and having fun. I’m just in the house studying and getting my work in on top of training.”

Wekiva wrestling coaches Tony Imbriani and Lenin Vazquez said Jean set the standard for what a student-athlete should be.

“He displayed outstanding sportsmanship during all competitions,” they said in a joint statement. “He carried himself as a fierce competitor during his matches and a gentleman afterward, shaking hands with opponents, rival coaches and officials.”

Jean’s impact extended beyond wins and records, as he credited his teachers and coaches for helping him succeed academically and athletically.

“If I knew I was going to be late on an assignment because of a tournament, they would extend the date so I could get it in,” he said. “I really wouldn’t have this high of a GPA or done so well without all my teachers.”

Jean plans to attend UCF and pursue a nursing degree, continuing to build toward what he described as his ultimate goal — financial stability and success beyond sports.

Nathaniel Ellis was honored with the Max Purcell Award, which recognizes the program’s “everyday champion” — an athlete who consistently goes beyond expectations through effort, leadership and selflessness.

Nathaniel Ellis walks out for Senior Night

Ellis, a captain and defensive anchor for Wekiva’s soccer team, played a key role in one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Mustangs set school records for both wins and fewest goals allowed, with Ellis leading the back line.

His impact, however, went far beyond statistics.

“Nate has been the definition of leadership, consistency and character throughout his time with our program,” Wekiva soccer coach Jordain James said. “As a captain, he led not only with his words, but with his actions every single day, especially at practice.”

James said Ellis’ ability to elevate those around him helped shape the team’s culture.

“His work ethic, accountability and ability to uplift those around him made a lasting impact,” he said. “He set the standard for what it means to be a true student-athlete at Wekiva.”

Ellis also earned recognition for his respect toward opponents and officials, as well as his contributions in the classroom, embodying the full meaning of the award.

On the girls side, Avery MeGargee earned Female Student-Athlete of the Year after a dominant and consistent career in water polo. She also was a part of the soccer and swim teams and posted a 3.4 GPA in the classroom.

A team captain, she led Wekiva water polo in every statistical category and tallied a grand total of 75 goals this season, establishing herself as one of the highest performing players in program history.

Her coach, Todd Stieger, said her growth over time is what stood out the most.

Avery MeGargee whips in a shot with the defender draped on her

“Avery is one of those athletes a coach hopes for,” Stieger said. “Dedication in and outside the pool — and it shows. In my two years with her, all I’ve seen is exponential growth from her hard work.”

Stieger added that her ability to balance athletics and academics made her even more deserving of the honor.

“She understands that colleges don’t just look at your game stats,” he said. “Hard work on both fronts is essential, and she’s done that.”

MeGargee was honored and credited the nomination to her dedication.

“I feel really proud of myself. It shows that all the work I put in after 4 years was recognized and paid off,” MeGargee said. “I think I was picked because I am really dedicated. I had to step up as a Captain in my sports. Many times, I had to run practices and make sure people showed up for games.”

As a captain, McGargee not only produced at a high level, but helped lead her team through both success and adversity.

“The main part to my success was my family,” MeGargee said. “For every sport I did, I had so much support from my family. I wanted to go into every game and make them proud. In school, I strived to do my best just so I could tell my parents. I enjoy the validation of getting good grades.”

She spoke about the next step in her journey.

“I want to go to college and make the most of my time while I’m there,” she said. “I want to graduate and join a career I enjoy working in, not just a job I have for money. I hope to stay in sports throughout my journey.”