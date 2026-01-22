Wekiva boys’ historic soccer season ends in a nailbiter

Wekiva’s season came to a tough end Wednesday night, falling 3-2 on the road to Horizon in the opening round of the Class 6A District 4 boys soccer playoffs, a game that swung wildly and asked everything of the Mustangs until the final whistle.

“Regardless of what happened in this second half of the season, it doesn’t define what we’ve accomplished,” Wekiva coach Jordain James said, referring to the Mustangs’ program-record win total. The team lost its last five games but still finished the season 11-7-1.

“I’m very proud of them,” he said. “Great season.”

Sebastian Galves boots the ball downfield

The fifth-seeded Mustangs wasted no time showing they were ready for the moment, even after an early punch from the fourth-seeded Hawks (4-8-6). Horizon struck just one minute into the match, taking advantage of space in the opening buildup to grab a 1-0 lead before Wekiva could settle in.

That lead lasted less than two minutes.

On Wekiva’s first sustained push forward, Harold Jimenez found an opening in the third minute and buried the equalizer, finishing calmly to bring the Mustangs level at 1-1.

Senior goalkeeper Sebastian Galves was tested early and often in goal, making an early save before Ricardo Garcia forced Horizon’s keeper into action with a rushed shot around the 14-minute mark. By the first water break, possession was nearly even, but Wekiva began to look sharper to loose balls and quicker in transition.

The Mustangs continued hunting through balls, but several promising runs rolled just a step too far into the goalkeeper’s hands. Horizon answered with a free kick from midfield with 11 minutes left in the half, but Galves denied the scorching shot.

Wekiva nearly grabbed the lead late in the half when a long ball found Garcia, who slipped Jimenez through the defense. Jimenez ripped a shot on frame, but the Horizon keeper made a diving save to keep the match tied. The teams hit halftime locked at 1-1, with Wekiva feeling confident.

Ricardo Garcia takes the lead to start the second half

“We just need to connect one more pass and get another in the net,” James said at the break.

Wekiva did exactly that coming out of halftime.

Just 51 seconds into the second half, a through ball found Garcia in stride. He beat the defense and finished one-on-one with the goalkeeper to give Wekiva a 2-1 lead and quiet the home crowd.

Horizon answered with pressure of its own, firing two shots that Galves turned away with point-blank saves. The senior goalkeeper stood tall, doing everything he could to extend his high school career.

“I always give everything for the coaches, the players, and the fans,” Galves said. “At the end of the day, we give our all for each other.”

Horizon broke through in the 50th minute, when a long-range strike sailed just over Galves’ outstretched hand and into the perfect spot to tie the match at 2-2. Three minutes later, Wekiva conceded a handball in the box, resulting in a penalty kick and a yellow card — but Galves caught a break as the shot rattled off the crossbar.

Sebastian Galves locked in on the ball

The momentum shifted again just before the second-half water break. Horizon sent a cross into the box and finished cleanly to take a 3-2 lead with 30 seconds remaining before the break.

Ricardo Garcia and Nathaniel Ellis urged their teammates to keep their heads up, reminding them there was still time.

Out of the break, Wekiva pressed. David Bohdert drew a free kick from the left side, bending a dangerous ball near post that the keeper deflected away. Moments later, Galves tipped a blistering Horizon shot off the crossbar to keep the Mustangs alive. Though three goals were on the board, Galves stood on his head with consecutive epic saves throughout the match.

The final blow came with 10 minutes left, when Wekiva was reduced to 10 men after a second yellow card resulted in a red. Even down a man, the Mustangs continued to push, creating one final chance that was saved before the whistle ended the match.

David Bohdert attempts a shot off the free kick

“We had some defensive mistakes,” James said. “My midfield opened up again… and that’s been our Achilles heel this season.”

Despite the loss, Galves reflected with pride on a historic season.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “Knowing I did it with this group is incredible.”

Galves, who plans to serve in the Navy after high school, leaves behind the most successful season in program history — and a team that never stopped fighting until the very end.