Wekiva’s Jean and Shultz battle in regional wrestling tournament

Elijah Jean gets his hand raised in round 1 of the regional tournament

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean straps up the red band as he locks in for his consolation quarterfinal

Hard work, growth and leadership from senior captain Elijah Jean and sophomore Landonn Shultz fueled Wekiva’s run at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.

On Friday, 215 lb. Captain Elijah Jean (29-9) opened his tournament with a gritty performance against Flagler Palm Coast. After a scoreless first period, Jean executed a hip toss in the second period and pinned his opponent with 24 seconds remaining.

In the quarterfinals, Jean faced Sandalwood’s 34-3 standout wrestler. After reversing an early takedown and gaining top control, Jean was rolled through and pinned midway through the second period.

He answered the call in the consolation bracket, slamming and pinning his opponent halfway through the second period to reach Day 2 of the tournament.

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean reversed the hold on Sandalwoods wrestler in the second round of the regional tournament

Jean’s season ended in the consolation quarterfinals against a familiar foe from Buchholz. After a scoreless first period, his opponent took the lead with an escape from Jean’s mount. He tied the match with his own escape in the third but was reversed on a takedown attempt. Needing a final takedown to win, Jean was caught late as time expired.

Coach Lenin Vazquez said Jean never stopped competing.

“It’s just unfortunate, we couldn’t get to our attacks,” Vazquez said. “It wasn’t about the kid being better. He waited to catch Jean and knew what we wanted, but Jean gave it his full effort the whole way. I’m proud of his leadership and everything he’s accomplished here as our captain.”

Landonn Shultz squares off against Windermere in the first round of the regional tournament

Wekiva also saw its 106 lb. Landonn Shultz reach regionals for the first time. Shultz was pinned in the opening round but fought through the consolation round, nearly reversing a takedown and pushing his opponent to a full-distance match before losing by points.

“I fought my butt off out there,” Shultz said. “I just can’t believe I’m here at regionals and made it. I’m ready to sleep and be back next year.”

Coach Tony Imbriani praised both wrestlers’ effort and growth.

“Outstanding effort by both young men,” Imbriani said. “Landonn has improved so much this season and gave an outstanding, courageous effort. He’s got two more years to get to states. He’s going to improve steadily.”

Elijah Jean explodes upward to escape Bucholz hold for a point in the consolation quarterfinals at the regional tournament

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Captain Elijah Jean at the the regional tournament

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz stands up and leans back to break the hold of his consolation round opponent from Oakleaf