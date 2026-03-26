Wekiva water polo stands victorious on senior night

Senior night at Wekiva water polo delivered dominant offense, late-game drama and two wins to celebrate the 2026 class, as both the girls and boys teams defeated Winter Springs.

The girls match set the tone for the night, turning into a back-and-forth thriller before Wekiva pulled out a 16-15 win behind an incredible 11-goal performance from senior Avery Megargee.

Avery MeGargee whips in a shot with the defender draped on her

“Since it was senior night, we had the energy we needed,” Megargee said. “I’ve got to give it to our goalie. This is her first year and she’s put in so much effort. Everyone had good communication, and we all wanted to win. Being a Mustang means having pride in ourselves.”

Wekiva honored seniors Megargee, Bryanna Hernandez and Rylee McCawley prior to the match, and the group made an immediate impact. Hernandez and Megargee helped open the scoring as the Mustangs built an early lead, with Kelsey Hall adding a late goal in the first period to make it 5-3 after a back-and-forth opening stretch that saw Winter Springs briefly cut it to one at 3-2.

Winter Springs responded in the second. After McCawley recorded a steal, the Mustangs were unable to convert, and the Bears capitalized, eventually tightening it to 5-4 before finding the equalizer late in the half.

Senior Rylee McCawley gets in the way of the Winter Springs shot

Hall briefly gave Wekiva the lead again with 31 seconds remaining, finishing off a quick offensive sequence, but Winter Springs answered out of a timeout with a buzzer-beating goal to send the teams into halftime tied 7-7.

After Hall and Hernandez found the back of the net to re-take the lead early in the third, Megargee took over midway through the quarter. She scored on a drive through the defense, then added two more goals on counterattacks, including a one-on-one finish, to stretch the lead to 12-7 in a dominant scoring burst.

Winter Springs answered late in the quarter with two goals, cutting it to 12-9 heading into the fourth.

Megargee opened the final period scoring and didn’t stop, but the Bears continued to respond, capitalizing on turnovers and eventually tying the game at 15-15 with two minutes remaining. Despite losing Hall to injury and playing a stretch a player down, Wekiva leaned on its defense and goalkeeper Sydney Cooper, who made several key saves — including multiple stops in front of the cage during a critical sequence — to keep the game deadlocked.

Kelsey Hall plays great defense on the Winter Springs shooter

With time winding down, Wekiva found its moment.

After a late defensive stand that included a shot off the post, Cooper quickly transitioned to offense, launching an outlet pass up the pool to Megargee. From long range, she rose up over her defender and fired a shot into the top corner for her 11th goal of the night, giving Wekiva a 16-15 lead with under 30 seconds left.

Winter Springs had one final chance, but Cooper corralled the last shot after it ricocheted off the crossbar to seal the Wekiva win.

“[Winter Springs] had a really strong shooter, so we had to make adjustments,” head coach Todd Stieger said. “We found the right matchup, Kelsey Hall kept her locked down, and it was important using the timeouts right because those last ones helped us. We were able to set up properly down there and make that last goal.”

Vinnie Cammarano Cameron Parry rises up to whip in one of his 11 goals

The boys team followed with a dominant 21-9 victory, honoring seniors John Foster, Cameron Parry, Nicholas Woodward, Jaison Harris and Shamyin Brown.

Wekiva’s Holden Pedrick opened the scoring with a spinning interception and sidearm finish to ignite the crowd, and Foster followed with a goal on the next possession. Strong play from goalkeeper Harris, including multiple early saves in one-on-one situations, helped fuel a fast start as the Mustangs jumped out to a 6-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Parry took control in the second, scoring from the deep middle and on quick finishes near the cage, while also setting up teammates with crisp passes across the crease. Foster and Woodward added goals, and Brown converted on a power play from the right side as Wekiva extended its lead to 13-5 at halftime.

Nicholas Woodward throws a shot at the net against Winter Springs

The Mustangs kept the pressure on in the third, pushing the lead into double digits behind more scoring from Parry and Woodward. Pedrick continued to impact the game on both ends, contributing in the field before rotating into goal, where he helped maintain defensive pressure and transition opportunities.

A running clock was implemented in the fourth as Wekiva maintained full control. Parry continued his standout night, finishing with 11 goals, while Woodward added to his six-goal performance, including multiple late scores, in the 21-9 win.

“What worked for me tonight was being calm and taking my time,” Parry said. “What it means to be a Wekiva Mustang is playing as a team, really working together and playing hard. Never give up, even if the other team is up, you could always come back.”

Vinnie Cammarano Senior John Foster looks up the pool for an open Mustangs

Stieger pointed to the fast start and team chemistry as key.

“They came out strong in the first quarter and started racking in goals,” Stieger said. “They capitalized off our strong shooter Cameron, and they worked really well together because they knew they had to get the seniors where they want to be on their night.”