Walmart launches drone delivery service at Apopka store 

Walmart launched drone delivery service from its Apopka Supercenter on July 29, allowing eligible customers to have small items flown directly from the store to their homes.

The service operates from Walmart Supercenter No. 955, 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail, as part of The companies’ expansion into Central Florida. Wing and Walmart held a launch event at the store’s drone hub, known as a “Nest.”

Customers whose addresses are within the eligible delivery area will see drone delivery appear as an option when ordering through the Walmart app, a Walmart spokesperson said in a Monday email to the Apopka Chief.

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Walmart said several factors go into determining which stores receive drone delivery service.

“We consider many factors when selecting sites for drone delivery, including customer demand for fast delivery options, a robust store footprint, optimal weather conditions and a state’s willingness to work with drone technology,” the spokesperson said.

The drones can carry up to 2.5 pounds per flight, although Walmart plans to increase that limit to 5 pounds. Customers have used drone delivery for items such as cold medicine, baby formula, pet food and phone chargers, according to the company.

During a delivery, a drone picks up a package using a tether system and flies to the customer’s residence. The drone then hovers at about 23 feet and gently lowers the delivery, according to information provided by Wing.

Walmart said customers have responded positively to the speed of the service.

“Customers love how quickly drones can deliver items to their homes,” the spokesperson said. “The most common question we receive is, ‘When will drone delivery be available in my neighborhood?'”

Apopka is part of Walmart and Wing’s broader expansion of drone delivery. The companies plan to create a network of more than 270 Walmart stores offering drone delivery by 2027. Wing cited Greater Orlando’s urban spread, growing population and tourism industry as factors making the region the first Florida market for the companies’ expansion.

The Apopka Walmart has also added eight electric-vehicle fast-charging stalls as Walmart develops its own retail-integrated charging network. Walmart said it has chargers at more than 75 stores and plans further expansion.

Customers can access the charging stations through the Walmart app and charge their vehicles while shopping.

“Walmart has a vast store footprint across the state,” the spokesperson said. “We’re proud to continue investing in the communities we serve through new technology and innovative delivery options.”