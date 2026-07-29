DRC approves construction site plans for AutoZone, new courts at rec complex 

The Apopka Development Review Committee approved construction site plans Wednesday for a proposed AutoZone store on Rock Springs Road and new tennis and pickleball courts at the city’s Northwest Recreational Complex, while requiring additional revisions before several other development proposals can move forward.

The committee also reviewed plans for the proposed Wyld Oaks C Store, a revision to Building H at Wekiva Riverwalk Shopping Center, the Springhaven subdivision amenity site and the Villas at Wekiva multifamily development.

The city-sponsored tennis and pickleball courts project at 2500 Bush Drive received approval after project manager Amer Hamza said the applicant had addressed all previously issued Planning and Zoning comments.

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During discussion of the tennis and pickleball courts project, Public Works Director Dale Smith asked whether a previously discussed traffic-impact analysis had resulted in recommendations for turn-lane improvements.

“I didn’t put the comment because I’m not sure where that ended up at,” Smith said.

The completed study found that no additional turn lanes or lane extensions were necessary, according to Michael Munier, an engineer with project applicant Newkirk Engineering.

With no outstanding comments remaining, the committee approved the construction site plan.

The committee also approved the third construction site plan submittal for a 6,815-square-foot AutoZone at 1788 Rock Springs Road after staff reported no outstanding comments.

Other projects were sent back for additional revisions.

The proposed Wyld Oaks C Store on West Kelly Park Road remained denied because of outstanding review comments. The applicant said photometric information had been prepared and irrigation plans would be included with the next submittal.

According to the meeting agenda, the project calls for a 6,300-square-foot, multi-tenant retail and restaurant development with a fueling station on West Kelly Park Road between Effie Drive and State Road 429.

A construction site plan revision for Building H at Wekiva Riverwalk Shopping Center, 2121 E. Semoran Blvd., also remained denied pending a second submittal. The revision would add 242 square feet to the originally approved 8,288-square-foot building, according to project manager Jun Sohn.

Regional project manager Jim Hanson of Woolbright Development apologized for the resubmittal, explaining that the project’s architect had initially provided only a preliminary design. He said the preliminary design did not substantially affect the rest of the plans and thanked city staff for reviewing the change.

The committee approved the Springhaven amenity site construction plan after Public Works said its lone outstanding comment regarding a backflow preventer could be addressed later during utility installation.

The proposed 16-unit Villas at Wekiva development at 734 Piedmont Wekiwa Road remained denied because of outstanding staff comments and will require another submittal before returning to the committee.

The Development Review Committee serves as the city’s technical review body for development proposals. Composed of representatives from various city departments, the committee reviews site plans for compliance with city codes and engineering standards before projects advance in the development process.