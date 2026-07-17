Commission ratifies ‘Trooper Steve’ Montiero as Apopka public information director 

The Apopka City Commission unanimously ratified Steven Montiero as the city’s public information director Wednesday after a lengthy discussion about transparency, public communication and the role the new department will play in improving City Hall’s relationship with residents.

Montiero, known throughout Central Florida as “Trooper Steve” from his roles as a television traffic reporter and a former Florida Highway Patrol public affairs officer, will begin the full-time position Aug. 10 with a starting base salary of $180,000, Human Resources Director Joseph Patton said after the commission meeting. Patton said the position also includes employee benefits.

Mayor Nick Nesta said conversations with employees, department heads, business owners and residents convinced him the city has not effectively communicated its work or demonstrated how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

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The mayor said Montiero stood out during the hiring process because of “his heart for public service” and that he understands “communication is one of the most important services a government can provide.”

“Communication is one of the most important services a government can provide,” Nesta said.

Nesta said the department will communicate during emergencies, explain major infrastructure projects and highlight city accomplishments to help build public confidence that “City Hall is open, accessible and accountable.”

Montiero told commissioners that communication should be proactive rather than reactive and that government has a responsibility to provide accurate, timely information before misinformation spreads.

“I believe communication is one of the most important services a government can provide,” Montiero said. “It shouldn’t begin when there’s an emergency or after misinformation has already spread. It should happen every single day.”

Drawing on his experience in the U.S. Air Force, the Florida Highway Patrol and nearly a decade in television news, Montiero said his responsibility would not be to become the story but to tell the city’s story by highlighting employees’ work, explaining difficult decisions and helping residents stay informed.

He also emphasized modernizing the city’s communications strategy.

“An old-school mentality just doesn’t cut it anymore,” he said, adding that he intends to embrace new technology and meet residents where they already receive information.

Several commissioners said City Hall has struggled to keep pace with social media, allowing others to shape public perception before the city has responded.

Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez said she has watched social media drive much of the narrative surrounding city government and believes Apopka needs to communicate more quickly and consistently.

Montiero agreed, saying residents should be able to find accurate information directly from their local government rather than relying on social media posts or rumors.

“If you do not write your own information, the news is going to do it for you,” he said. “You should not wait hours, if not days, for the city to respond to something.”

Commissioner Nadia Anderson questioned staff about how the new position was funded. Finance Director Blanche Sherman said it was created by reclassifying the transportation coordinator position. Public Works Director Vladimir Simonovski later explained the transportation coordinator role had effectively become unnecessary after engineering responsibilities were reassigned and a transportation planner position is proposed in the upcoming budget.

During public comment, several residents supported the appointment while encouraging the city to maintain transparency, respond promptly to public concerns and ensure consistent communication across departments.

“I hope that this consolidates the public information officers into one, and we get a consistent message … as opposed to having multiple messages from multiple PIOs across the city departments,” Dr. Phyllis Olmstead said.

Resident Sylvester Hall, who said he supported Montiero’s appointment, also questioned why the public had not been provided additional information about the position, including its salary and job description, before the vote.

Following discussion, the commission unanimously ratified Montiero’s appointment.