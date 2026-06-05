Demings suspends governor bid after cancer diagnosis 

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is suspending his campaign for governor, a revelation that transformed what had been planned as a retrospective on his nearly eight years leading Orange County and 45 years in public service.

Demings, 66, made the announcement at a news conference following his 2026 State of the County address before a crowd of nearly 1,200 people at the Orange County Convention Center.

“Monday of this week I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that, you know, I have prostate cancer,” Demings said. “Because of that I am going to suspend my campaign for governor. I’m going to focus on my health. That will become the priority.”

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Demings said he intends to remain in office through the end of his term, which ends in November, but will step away from statewide campaigning to undergo treatment.

“I have to let something go,” he said. “I can’t continue to do my job as mayor, take care of my family, and run for governor.”

The mayor said the cancer was detected through routine medical screenings and emphasized that it was caught early.

Demings entered the 2026 governor’s race in autumn 2025 as one of the state’s highest-profile Democratic candidates. His withdrawal reshapes the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is widely viewed as a leading Republican contender, while former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is among the prominent Democrats seeking the office.

“I remain committed to serving the citizens of Orange County for the final six months of my mayoral term,” Demings said in a statement released after the address and press conference. I appreciate your continued support and prayers.”

The announcement prompted messages of support from elected officials and community leaders.

In a statement, former state Rep. Kamia Brown said she was encouraged that the cancer was detected early and said Demings would face the challenge “with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his entire career.”

A Jones High School graduate, Demings served 27 years with the Orlando Police Department, becoming the city’s first Black police chief in 2007. He was elected Orange County sheriff in 2008, serving two terms before winning election as Orange County mayor in 2018. He was reelected in 2022.

State of the County

The diagnosis announcement came moments after Demings delivered what was expected to be a capstone address reflecting on both the past year and his nearly eight years as mayor.

Throughout the speech, Demings highlighted the five pillars that guided his administration: public safety, affordable housing, economic development, transportation and community care.

Among the accomplishments he highlighted were the Housing for All Trust Fund, affordable housing initiatives, new fire stations, behavioral health investments, conservation efforts and continued economic growth. Demings noted Orange County’s population has increased by nearly 200,000 residents since 2018 and that tourism reached a record 76.7 million visitors in 2025.

Introduced by his wife, former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the mayor took the stage after she praised his leadership during both calm and difficult times.

“True leaders know how to lead during the toughest of times,” she said. “He’s the guy that everyone can depend on.”

Fred Kittinger, the retired University of Central Florida administrator who emceed the event, described Demings as a public servant who had dedicated his life to the community.

“Mayor Demings has done all three of those exceptionally well,” Kittinger said, referring to a leadership quote he shared with the audience. “He understands public service, he values people, and has dedicated his life to serving his community.”

While reflecting on accomplishments, Demings also acknowledged challenges that remain unresolved, particularly transportation. During the address and subsequent news conference, he said transportation, housing affordability and long-term sustainability are closely linked issues future county leaders will continue to face.

“We continue to struggle with our transit options,” Demings said during a press conference question-and-answer session. “The challenge, the problem didn’t go away.”

Among those attending the address was Apopka resident Fred Robinson, chairman of the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council, who said the presentation illustrated Demings’ impact on the county.

“It shows the impact that Mayor Demings has had on Orange County,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he was particularly struck by the pace of growth and expansion of county services highlighted during the presentation.

As he concluded Friday’s news conference, Demings said his focus now is on completing his final months in office and undergoing treatment.

“I’ve had a wonderful career, 45-year career, where I have given 100% during that time,” he said. “I’m going to focus now on my health. I’m going to focus on living.”