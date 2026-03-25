Sobik’s Subs rebrands to SubHub ~ Latin Grill

More than 55 years after opening its doors, Sobik’s Subs on West Main Street is now rebranding to SubHub ~ Latin Grill.

“Apopka has supported this restaurant for generations, and we are deeply grateful,” said owners Shahla Haider and Shariff Haider in a press release. “Our mission has always been about community — serving great food, welcoming people from all walks of life, and being part of everyday life in Apopka. Through natural disasters, economic challenges, and even the global pandemic, we remained committed to keeping our doors open and serving the sandwiches our customers love.”

The Haiders operated the Apopka location of Sobik’s Subs for more than 20 years before rebranding.

According to Shariff Haider, Sobik’s originally opened in Altamonte Springs in 1969 under founders Beverly Sobik and John Jr. Sobik. The Apopka location opened the following year, and eventually, the chain spread across Central Florida, with the Sobiks’ children continuing the family business. After co-founder John Jr. and his son Dennis Sobik died in 2015 and 2016, respectively, the traditional locations outside of Apopka closed. The Haiders operated the Apopka location for more than 20 years before the rebrand.

The SubHub menu features a variety of classic sandwiches, including Philly cheesesteaks, Cuban sandwiches, and Reubens. It also includes deli subs and spaghetti.

The Latin Grill menu, inspired by Latin American street food flavors, includes burritos, quesadillas, and more.

“Great food should never compromise on quality or value,” the Haiders said. “Our promise remains simple — prime-quality ingredients, generous portions, fair prices, and a warm welcome for every guest who walks through our doors.”

SubHub’s interior rebrand is complete, with the outdoor signage expected to be completed soon, Shariff Haider said.