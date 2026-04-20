AdventHealth to launch Parkinson’s program in Apopka

AdventHealth University (AHU)’s Hope Clinic is set to launch a wellness program for Parkinson’s disease patients this summer at 635 Campus Loop in Apopka.

“I am so grateful to now be able to offer an extended plan of care for Parkinson’s patients who may not be able to afford this type of therapy otherwise,” said Alessandra Swarowsky Martin, doctor of physical therapy associate professor at AHU.

According to an April 15 press release, Parkinson’s is an incurable movement disorder resulting in tremors, stiff muscles, and difficulties with balance. Martin’s Central Florida Parkinson’s Access Initiative will help alleviate symptoms through free physical and occupational therapy, exercise classes, balance and gait training, caregiver workshops, and aerobic fitness.

“Our hope is that adults with Parkinson’s disease will gain strength and endurance and improve their balance — all resulting in less falls, more confidence, and enhanced quality of life,” Martin said.

Funded by a grant from the Parkinson’s Association of Central Florida, the initiative will begin this summer with one-on-one clients before expanding to group services in September, providing each patient with a unique plan of care.

“We are so proud of Dr. Martin for her passion to provide hope and healing to Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers,” said Olga Melnik, Hope Clinic director. “When you see a Parkinson’s patient regain movement, it’s a powerful moment for everyone in the therapy room.”

Hope Clinic has provided free physical and occupational therapy to underinsured and uninsured patients since 2012.