Police Beat: Apopka police make 37 arrests, respond to 6 crashes July 19-25

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In the period from July 19-25, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,793 calls for service, responded to 6 crashes, issued 71 citations, and made 37 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 0 residences, 2 businesses. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Jason Lee Bence, 39, 1434 Ustler Rd., Apopka, battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+; burglary with assault or battery.

Eddie McCoy, 64, 355 E. 14th St., Apopka, larceny-petit theft $100-$750.

Dheianir Mijares Ramirez, 51, 6178 Galloping Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Kenneth T. Reese, 58, 808 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, larceny-grand theft property value $750-$5,000; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed.

Cyd Chetram Paul, 69, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Chrissandra Janel Wicker, 45, Winter Garden, battery-touch or strike.

Jhawnee Auriel Ferguson, 20, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Pedro Jolomnayat, 35, 1242 Peach St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Craciala Leana Gonzalez, 67, 5475 Plymouth Sorrento Rd., Apopka, larceny-grand theft, property value $750-$5,000.

Francheska Lenea Jones, 27, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Tchaney Dorson, 27, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Allihondra Clarance Moody, 45, 3417 Fudge Rd., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Alma Delia DeSantiago, 52, Orlando, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Dan Minh Vo, 33, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Richard Lee Steeves, 53, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Steven Kinchens Velasquez, 44, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Marco Dantrell Eubanks, 38, 6646 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Austin Scott Blankenship, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Michol Marie Richardson, 34, 922 Kentucky Blvd., Eustis, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Henry Lee Brown, 60, 46 W. 7th St., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Saraya W. Bailey, 49, 960 Windsong Cir., Apopka, burglary with assault or battery.

Lee Enrique Garcia Santiago, 34, 558 Sparrow Ct., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Lashana Lynett Williams, 44, Apopka, contempt of court-offender violate no contact order.

Shane Allen Baisden, 41, 2493 W. Highland Ave., Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $200-$1,000.

Efrain Eleuterio Roblero-Roblero, 30, 129 W. Tahoe St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Delfina Chen Suc, 27, 1753 Mid Summer Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Genevieva Evangeline Berry-Lett, 50, 5122 Karl Lane, Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Derrick Undra Whitted, 43, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Lenick Telfort, 47, 2681 Palmetto Ridge Cir., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Wilberson Jerome, 32, 1729 Alambra Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Maria Lopez Perez, 28, 412 Dominish Estates Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Bernave Lopez Perez, 24, 412 Dominish Estates Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Ryan Remy James Sterrett, 31, general delivery, Altamonte Springs, failure to appear, felony warrant.

Debora Marleny Lopez Perez, 23, 412 Dominish Estates Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Lee Enrique Garcia Santiago, 34, 558 Sparrow Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Romelia Domingo Godinez, 42, 6921 Turquoise Ln., Orlando, out-of-county warrant (X3).

Tenina Lishay McCoy, 37, 611 Business Park Blvd. #101, Winter Garden, out-of-county warrant.

Editor’s note: The Police Beat reported on the arrest of Sofia Asano, 34, in January. On July 16, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court expunged her record and deemed her “at all pertinent times a victim of human trafficking.”