Police Beat: APD issues 94 citations June 28-July 4

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In the period from June 28-July 4, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,782 calls for service, responded to 41 crashes, issued 94 citations, and made 24 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 1 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with weapon offense-under 18 years of age unlawful possession of firearm; probation violation-child abscond from residence/nonresidence commitment; battery-touch or strike.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Roger Nelson Scott, 70, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Sandra Rose Husseinkhel, 30, 4846 Cedar St., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Julia Anne Lee, 58, 4330 Fountainview Ln #6106, Orlando, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Miramon Cepeda-Flores Jr., 22, 419 Caballero Rd., Ocoee, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gerardo Cepeda-Flores, 19, 430 Bertson Ct., Apopka, probation violation-child abscond from residence/nonresidence commitment.

Ronaldo Walter Cucul Acte, 24, 3018 Evelyn Scott St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Carlos Manuel Perez Domian, 23, 223 S. Ulysses Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license1st conviction.

Shannon Ronell Simons, 42, 505 S. Washington Ave., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Joelle Ruthanne Service, 33, 1009 Bristol Lakes Rd. U 209, Mt. Dora, neglect child without great bodily harm; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Christopher Louis Losani, 44, 2125 White Dahlia Dr., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (lorazepam).

Natsuko Ogino Thompson, 36, 275 Bergamot Lp., Davenport, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ mph threaten person/property.

Mandrell Terraces Dallas, 29, 156 W. 10th St., Apopka, alcohol-possession or consume in public.

Djenie Clement, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Janae Paige Salmon, 19, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Macyn Jace Jacques, 23, 4375 Berry Oak Dr., Apopka, vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle.

Patrick Charles Pierre, 26, 1876 Star Anise Cir., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Oscar Emmanuel Enriquez Leon, 26, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Ashlie Ann Ussrey, 37, 378 Thompson Village Ave., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing.

Antonio Camacho-Martinez, 47, 1132 Canyon Way, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Ruth Gladis Mayra Lopez-Gutierrez, 28, 9504 Via Palma Ceia, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Ruben Gomez Paniagua, 28, 9504 Via Palma Ceia, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Tamara Renee Mathis, 25, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Keshnaida Milfort, 21, 1512 Dunn Cove Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Joel Thomas Kingera, 59, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.