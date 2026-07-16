Police Beat: Apopka police arrest 28, work 35 crashes July 5-11

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In the period from July 5-11, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,650 calls for service, responded to 35 crashes, issued 75 citations, and made 28 arrests. Burglaries: 0 vehicles, 0 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+; burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed (X2); probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Jordan Matthew Debitetto, 25, 26631 Bermuda Dr., Tavares, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle (X2).

Gustavo Daniel Hidalgo Velazco, 58, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Michael Anthony Dougherty, 66, 3634 N. Citrus Cir., Zellwood, larceny-other theft.

Herman Rigoberto Lopez-Morales, 24, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Yves Stevens Amazan, 28, Orlando, obstructing justice-tamper witness withhold testimony/information felony 3rd proceeding; battery-touch or strike; aggravated stalking-follow/harass/cyberstalk credible threat to person.

Milton Wilfredo Hernandez Najera, 31, 1612 Gattis Dr., Orlando, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction; nonmoving traffic violation-attach registration license plate not assigned.

Natasha Devena Jagdeo, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Malcolm Devonte` Payne, 33, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Bettina Alexandra Becerra, 48, 809 W. Orange Blossom Trl., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Shareen Elizabeth Mauger, 24, 2475 Medicine Lake Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

David Keldrick Anthon Rushing, 20, Winter Springs, intimidation-written/electronic threat to kill/bodily harm another.

Emilio Choc Xoim, 22, 940 Lake Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without a valid license.

Eddie Enrique Santiago Cotto, 60, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Shelley Lynn Vanwie, 63, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

William Anthony Middleton, 20, 4583 Heritage Oak Dr., Orlando, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Ryan Hector Reyes, 39, Apopka, kidnap-false imprisonment of person; simple assault on person 65+ years of age.

Frederick Andrew Edwin Watson, 55, 814 Apopka Blvd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Amber Nicole Kilgore, 26, transient, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Giovanni Leo Penn, 35, 393 Merlot Dr., Ocoee, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status, 3rd subsequent violation; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; out-of-county warrant.

Tyler Edward Dawson, 18, 2785 Ponkan Summit Dr., Apopka, trespassing-trespass on school grounds.

Gibson Thomas Degrilla, 18, 2056 Wavy Leaf Ct., Apopka, trespassing-trespass on school grounds.

Sandra Rose Husseinkhel, 30, 4846 Cedar St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2).

Jeffery Starmy Lampkin, 58, 539 Basie Pl., Orlando, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Robin Cassandra Carter, 55, 814 Alabama Ave., Apopka, battery-prior conviction, battery-commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Janai Marcus Scott, 25, 545 Azalea Bloom Dr., Apopka, failure to appear, felony warrant.

Amy Marie Dinkins, 35, 1650 Schopke Rd., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Samuel Elijah Blinn, 35, 1254 Cleveland Ave., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jeremiah Parkinson, 21, 10331 Lehman Rd., Orlando, out-of-county warrant.